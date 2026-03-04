USD/CAD Analysis: Understanding the Impact of US Tariff Policy Changes (2026)

Bold truth: policy battles over tariffs are not just headlines — they move markets and shape everyday trading dynamics more than many expect. Here’s a cleaned, expanded rewrite that preserves all key information while clarifying context for readers new to the topic.

USD/CAD Analysis: Tariff Policy Shifts Weigh on the Dollar

Markets opened with the U.S. dollar under pressure as traders digested weekend developments in U.S. tariff policy. Reuters reported that on Friday the Supreme Court ruled President Trump’s sweeping tariffs exceeded his authority. In response, the president criticized the court and unveiled a blanket 15% import levy, while asserting that higher-tariff arrangements with trade partners should remain in force. This backdrop helped push USD/CAD below the 1.3660 level on Monday. This move comes after a rally since February 11, sparked by Canadian inflation decelerating from 2.7% to 2.4%, which had weighed on the Canadian dollar and shifted market pricing toward potential future Bank of Canada rate cuts.

Technical View: USD/CAD Chart

Earlier, on January 29, when USD/CAD hovered near the psychologically important 1.3500 level, the analysis noted a long-term descending channel and observed that price was near the lower boundary, presenting a potential support zone and a rebound scenario. Since then, the pair has formed two bullish reversals near 1.3500, though momentum waned around 1.3700 on both attempts. The current price action resembles a rounding top, hinting that sellers may soon regain control and push toward the lower purple boundary to resume the broader long-term downtrend.

Market Context and Caution

Beyond the chart, these tariff developments have broad implications for risk sentiment, trade flows, and central bank expectations. The Supreme Court’s decision questions the scope of executive authority under international emergency powers, a debate that could influence policy and market volatility in the near term. As traders weigh possible responses, the Canadian dollar remains sensitive to inflation data and the prospect of BoC rate cuts, while the U.S. dollar faces pressure from the evolving tariff narrative.

Notes and Disclosures

Relevant sources cited in this rewrite include reports on the Supreme Court’s tariff ruling and subsequent policy directions (Reuters coverage reiterated here), alongside sector commentary on USD/CAD dynamics linked to inflation data and BoC expectations. The perspectives reflect market interpretation as of the given dates and should not be construed as financial advice.

Endnote: Controversial angles to consider — is executive reliance on emergency powers compatible with modern trade norms, or should Congress retain exclusive tariff authority? Does the market overreact to tariff headlines, or do these policy shifts meaningfully redefine currency trajectories? Share your views in the comments.