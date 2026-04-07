USC vs. Cal Swimming: Chmielewski Breaks Record, But Cal Dominates! (2026)

In a thrilling showdown, Michal Chmielewski's stellar performance stole the spotlight, but the Cal Golden Bears emerged victorious over the USC Trojans. But here's where it gets intriguing...

The Battle in the Pool:

On January 16, 2026, the Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles witnessed an intense swimming competition between USC and Cal. The full meet results are available online, revealing a close contest with Cal's women defeating USC 156-144 and the Cal men securing a more dominant win at 178-122.

Chmielewski's Record-Breaking Performance:

The star of the show was Michal Chmielewski, who set a new USC School Record in the 100 fly with a time of 45.08. This remarkable swim surpassed the previous record held by Olympian Santo Condorelli, sparking a debate: Is this a sign of USC's inconsistent form, or a new era of talent? Chmielewski, a Polish-born swimmer, also excelled in the 200 fly (1:41.77) and contributed to the team's winning 400 medley relay.

Cal's Dominance:

The Cal men's team showcased their strength, winning 11 out of 16 events. Among them, Nathaniel Wiffen claimed the 1000 free (8:50.30), and Keaton Jones secured the 200 free (1:34.17) and 200 back (1:40.90). However, a controversial DQ for USC's relay team early on gave Cal's women a slight edge, leading to their narrow victory.

Individual Highlights:

The meet featured standout performances from both teams. USC's Thomas Olsen achieved a new lifetime best in the 1000 free (9:08.69), and Diego Balbi impressed with a personal best in the 200 fly (1:43.82). Cal's Ella Cosgrove narrowly beat USC's Claire Tuggle in the 1000 free, and Mina Abraham and Mia West engaged in a thrilling duel in the 200 free and 100 free, respectively.

A Back-and-Forth Battle:

The women's meet was a nail-biter, with lead changes and close finishes. USC's Justina Kozan and Mina Abraham shone in the 200 fly and 50 free, respectively, but Cal's Ariana Drake and Mia West responded with victories of their own. The momentum shifted throughout, with USC winning four of the last five events, but ultimately, Cal held on to their lead.

Diving and Relay Drama:

The diving events were split between the teams, adding to the excitement. The final 400 free relay sealed Cal's victory, as their depth proved crucial. USC's Sage Miller, though not an event winner, deserves recognition for her lifetime bests in the 100 fly and 200 fly.

Controversy and Comment:

Chmielewski's record-breaking performance raises questions about USC's ability to peak at the right times. With Cal's consistent dominance and USC's mixed results, the swimming community is left wondering: Can USC find their championship form when it matters most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!