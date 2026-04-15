USA vs. Puerto Rico: Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Lead Team USA to Victory | FIBA World Cup Qualifier (2026)

Women's Basketball Powerhouses: USA vs. Puerto Rico

The world of women's basketball is abuzz with excitement as we witness the rise of young stars and the dominance of Team USA. In a recent qualifier for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, the USA showcased their prowess against Puerto Rico, leaving no doubt about their status as a basketball powerhouse.

One cannot help but be impressed by the performance of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, two rising talents in the sport. Clark, with her eight points, three rebounds, and a steal, demonstrated her versatility on the court. What makes her contribution even more remarkable is her efficiency, achieving these stats in just 18 minutes of play. Personally, I believe Clark's ability to make an impact in limited minutes is a testament to her skill and the depth of the USA's bench.

Reese, on the other hand, was a force to be reckoned with under the basket. Her double-double performance, including 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, showcased her dominance in the paint. In my opinion, Reese's defensive presence, with a steal and a block, is a crucial aspect often overlooked in the box score.

The USA's victory, with a final score of 91-48, was a statement of their superiority. They started strong and never let up, outscoring Puerto Rico by 26 points in the final three quarters. What many people don't realize is that this dominance was achieved despite a subpar three-point shooting performance. The USA shot only 26.9% from beyond the arc, which is a rare occurrence for a team known for its long-range prowess.

Instead, they adapted and dominated the paint, shooting an impressive 67.5% on two-point field goals. This flexibility and ability to adjust their game plan are what make Team USA so formidable.

Paige Bueckers and Kelsey Plum also deserve recognition for their contributions. Bueckers led the team in scoring with 16 points, showcasing her offensive prowess. Plum, with her 12 points and two steals, proved her value as a versatile player.

What's intriguing is that despite already qualifying for the World Cup, Team USA continues to push boundaries. These qualifying games are not just formalities but opportunities for players to secure their spots on the World Cup roster. This level of competition within the team is a driving force behind their success.

As we look forward to their next qualifier against Italy, one thing is clear: Team USA is not just a collection of individual talents but a well-oiled machine, ready to dominate the global stage. Their performance against Puerto Rico is a reminder that they are the team to beat in women's basketball.