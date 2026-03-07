USA vs Denmark Olympic Hockey: Team USA's Win, Player Grades & Questions (2026)

Get ready for some Olympic hockey excitement! The USA's journey to gold has begun, but there are some key questions and controversies to address.

In a thrilling encounter, Team USA emerged victorious over Denmark with a score of 6-3. This win sets the stage for an intense showdown against Germany on Sunday, with the USA currently leading Group C. But here's where it gets controversial: the game wasn't without its dramatic moments and raised some eyebrows.

Takeaway 1: Is Jeremy Swayman, the USA's netminder, up to the Olympic challenge? His performance against Denmark left much to be desired, allowing three goals on just 12 shots. This is a far cry from the stellar display by Connor Hellebuyck in the USA's previous win. Swayman had ample time to prepare, but his shaky showing has put the spotlight on the USA's goaltending depth, especially with a tough stretch of games ahead.

Takeaway 2: When the USA's offense clicks, it's a force to be reckoned with. The connection between Auston Matthews and Jake Guentzel for the USA's fifth goal was a thing of beauty. But what's even more impressive is the team's ability to spread the offensive contributions across various players. From Matt Boldy's early tie to Brady Tkachuk and Jack Eichel's second-period goals, the USA's attack is diverse and dangerous.

Takeaway 3: Jack Hughes shines in a new role. Coach Mike Sullivan's decision to move Hughes to the wing has paid off. Playing alongside Brock Nelson, Hughes has shown more freedom and energy, suggesting this shift could be a game-changer. With questions surrounding Hughes' performance in the NHL season, this new assignment seems to have brought out his best.

Player of the Game: Brady Tkachuk, the Heart and Soul of Team USA. Tkachuk's infectious energy and determination are undeniable. He plays each shift with an intensity that ignites his teammates. When he scored to tie the game, it was as if he flipped a switch, boosting the entire team's performance. Tkachuk's ability to lift his teammates, often overshadowed by his physicality, is a valuable asset for a winning team.

And this is the part most people miss... The USA now faces a challenging test against Germany, a slick and talented squad. With superstars like Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stutzle, Germany will be a formidable opponent. The question is, can the USA recover from their sluggish starts and rise to the occasion against this elite team? Coach Sullivan's lineup decisions and adjustments will be crucial in this high-stakes match.

Overall, Team USA earns an A- for their performance against Denmark. While Swayman's goals allowed are a concern, the team's scoring depth and smothering defense in the second half were impressive. The USA seems to be finding their rhythm, but can they elevate their game even further against Germany? The quarterfinals are just around the corner, and the USA will need to be at their absolute best.

So, what do you think? Will Team USA's offensive prowess carry them through to the promised land? Or will their goaltending depth be their Achilles' heel? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Let's discuss and debate as we eagerly await the USA's next Olympic hockey adventure!