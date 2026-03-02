USA vs Canada Women's Hockey Gold Medal Game | Blackhawks News and Notes (2026)

The Olympic ice hockey stage is set for a monumental clash, but the Blackhawks' world is buzzing with draft prospects and surprising player developments! As we gear up for what promises to be an electrifying gold medal game between the USA and Canada in the women's Olympic tournament, a rivalry that consistently delivers pure sporting drama, it's worth remembering the previous US victory in this very tournament – a win that notably didn't feature Canada's formidable captain, Marie-Philip Poulin. This upcoming showdown, with the ultimate prize at stake, is an absolute must-watch for any sports enthusiast.

But here's where it gets interesting for hockey fans: the men's Olympic quarterfinals were an absolute nail-biter, featuring three overtime thrillers! The semifinal matchups are now set, with the USA taking on Slovakia and Finland facing off against Canada. Imagine the tension in the room as Blackhawks players and media alike witnessed Canada's dramatic overtime triumph against Czechia.

And this is the part most people miss: the availability of Canadian superstar Sidney Crosby for the semifinal is uncertain. He sustained a lower-body injury during the game against Czechia, and coach Jon Cooper was tight-lipped about his status, calling it a "day-to-day" situation. If Crosby can't play, the question of who would wear the 'C' for Team Canada is a significant one, though Cooper isn't ready to rule him out just yet.

Shifting focus to Chicago's own young stars, Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard recently spoke about his burgeoning friendships with other prominent Chicago athletes, including Caleb Williams of the Bears and Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matas Buzelis of the Cubs. Bedard expressed a collective pride in Chicago sports and a desire to unite the city's athletic community.

From the Blackhawks' practice rink, head coach Jeff Blashill offered a lighthearted response when asked about potentially returning to a seven-defenseman lineup after the break, stating that zero lineup decisions have been made for upcoming games. He even joked that with key players like Teuvo Teräväinen still at the Olympics, there won't be much lineup speculation until the full roster is back.

In other Blackhawks news, Frank Nazar was spotted at practice without his chin guard, a small but noticeable change. Intriguingly, Kevin Korchinski and Sam Rinzel were seen working together during drills, both having been recalled from Rockford. The team is also actively refining its 5-on-5 defensive system, with glimpses of these adjustments seen at practice. Coach Blashill mentioned that a "test run" of these changes occurred in Rockford earlier this month, and a detailed breakdown of these strategic tweaks is available.

Now, let's dive into the fascinating world of the NHL Draft. David St-Louis from Elite Prospects has undertaken a comprehensive re-ranking of players from the 2020 NHL Draft class. This isn't a re-draft, but rather an evaluation of the top talents from that year and how their current standing compares to their initial projections six years ago.

A surprising riser in this re-ranking is Louis Crevier, now placed 32nd in the class, a significant jump from not being ranked at all. Crevier, a seventh-round pick, has impressed as a mobile, 6-foot-8 defenseman. While initially viewed as a depth player, his development into a second-pair defenseman with solid underlying numbers has made him a valuable NHL asset, even drawing interest from other teams looking to bolster their playoff defense.

Interestingly, the Blackhawks' top three picks from 2020 – Lukas Reichel, Drew Commesso, and Landon Slaggert – did not make St-Louis's top 32 in this re-ranking.

Looking ahead to the upcoming NHL Draft in June, a player who has significantly boosted his stock at the Olympics is Alberts Šmits. This big, strong, left-handed defenseman from Latvia has been on an upward trajectory, and his performance in Milan might have propelled him into top-five pick consideration. For the Blackhawks, who may be targeting top forwards early, an influx of defensemen being drafted ahead of them could be beneficial. However, if Šmits is available when the Hawks are on the clock, he presents a compelling option.

On a somber note for former Blackhawks, Petr Mrázek will miss the remainder of the Anaheim Ducks' regular season after undergoing hip surgery.

In other Chicago sports news:

* How did the Bears' special teams perform in 2025?

* It appears the Bulls are set to welcome back Josh Giddey for their game against Toronto tonight.

* The Cubs are creating a buzz by placing giant bobbleheads around Chicago as part of a ticket giveaway.

