USA Swimming's Financial Struggles: $1.07 Million Loss Projected for 2025 (2026)

USA Swimming Faces Shocking $1.07 Million Loss in 2025: What Went Wrong?

In a stunning reversal, USA Swimming now anticipates a staggering $1.07 million deficit for 2025, a stark contrast to the modest surplus initially projected. But here's where it gets controversial: this financial downturn comes on the heels of the Enhanced Games lawsuit and the unexpected loss of TYR as the Pro Swim Series title sponsor. Could these events be more than just coincidental setbacks? Let’s dive into the details.

During their recent Board of Directors meeting on December 8, USA Swimming revised their financial outlook for the 2025 fiscal year, revealing a significant decline in revenue. The updated projections, available in the meeting minutes (https://swimswam.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/board-of-directors-meeting-minutes-with-attachments-12-8-25.pdf), paint a grim picture. Initially, the organization expected a surplus of $99,532. However, as of September 30, the forecast has shifted dramatically to a $1,066,960 deficit—a nearly $1.2 million swing from the original estimate. This marks a sharp deterioration from the $315,000 deficit predicted just months earlier.

The Perfect Storm of Revenue Shortfalls

The primary culprit behind this financial downturn is a steep drop in revenue, which has outpaced even the modest reduction in expenses. While costs are lower than anticipated, they haven’t been enough to offset the revenue losses. At the time of the meeting, USA Swimming reported a year-to-date surplus of $6.3 million, with $33.3 million in revenue and $27.0 million in expenses. However, high projected costs toward the end of the year are expected to plunge the organization into the red.

Key Revenue Shortfalls:

- Partnership Marketing: Expected to fall $1.8 million below projections, likely due in part to TYR’s departure as the Pro Swim Series title sponsor.

- Membership Revenue: Anticipated to miss projections by $941,685, with fewer registrations than expected in 2025.

- Meet Sanction Revenue: Projected to fall $75,000 short due to lower-than-expected Block Party meet sanction fees.

Expenses: A Mixed Bag

While revenue has taken a hit, expenses have also seen fluctuations. The absence of a permanent CEO has contributed to lower costs in some divisions, but the Business Affairs division has seen a significant spike due to the Enhanced Games lawsuit. Here’s the breakdown:

Commercial Division: Expenses down by $888,620, primarily due to personnel cuts, the elimination of Splash Magazine, and cost efficiencies in USA Swimming Productions.

Expenses down by $888,620, primarily due to personnel cuts, the elimination of Splash Magazine, and cost efficiencies in USA Swimming Productions. Executive Division: Costs reduced by approximately $670,912, largely due to the CEO vacancy.

Costs reduced by approximately $670,912, largely due to the CEO vacancy. Sport Development Division: Expenses down by roughly $499,077, thanks to reduced Block Party sanction expenses, savings from the USA Swimming Summit, and program efficiencies.

Expenses down by roughly $499,077, thanks to reduced Block Party sanction expenses, savings from the USA Swimming Summit, and program efficiencies. National Team Division: Modest expense reduction of $9,485, driven by efficiencies in competitions, Open Water, High Performance, and Coach Services.

Modest expense reduction of $9,485, driven by efficiencies in competitions, Open Water, High Performance, and Coach Services. Business Affairs Division: Expenses up by $574,997 due to increased legal fees from the Enhanced Games antitrust lawsuit (https://swimswam.com/enhanced-games-files-800m-lawsuit-against-world-aquatics-wada-and-usa-swimming/).

Expenses up by $574,997 due to increased legal fees from the Enhanced Games antitrust lawsuit (https://swimswam.com/enhanced-games-files-800m-lawsuit-against-world-aquatics-wada-and-usa-swimming/). Event Operations Division: Marginal increase of $237,299, primarily from additional event costs.

Historical Context: A Pattern of Deficits

If these projections hold, 2025 will mark the seventh time in nine years that USA Swimming ends the year in the red. The only profitable years since 2017 were 2020 and 2024, both Olympic years (though the 2020 Games were postponed). Despite these surpluses, the organization has struggled to maintain financial stability.

The Bigger Question: Is This a Trend or an Anomaly?

And this is the part most people miss: While Olympic years have historically boosted USA Swimming’s finances, the recurring deficits in non-Olympic years raise concerns. Is the organization overly reliant on quadrennial events for financial health? Or are external factors like lawsuits and sponsorship losses becoming the new normal?

What’s Your Take?

Do you think USA Swimming’s financial struggles are a temporary setback or a sign of deeper issues? Could the Enhanced Games lawsuit and TYR’s departure be symptomatic of broader challenges in the sport? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation!