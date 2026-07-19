US Women's Open: New Mum Lee & Yin Share Historic Lead! | Golf's Second Major (2026)

The US Women's Open is shaping up to be an intriguing contest, with a surprise co-leader in Alison Lee and the emergence of Ruoning Yin as a formidable contender. Lee, a Los Angeles native, is making a remarkable comeback after a maternity leave that kept her out of the majors in 2025. Her three-under 68 at Riviera Country Club has put her in a strong position, sharing the lead with Yin.

Lee's journey is particularly heartwarming, given her recent personal milestones. With her 13-month-old son Levi in attendance, the 31-year-old's performance is even more special. Lee's resilience and determination are on full display, as she navigates the challenges of motherhood while excelling on the golf course. Her top-10 finishes in major tournaments are a testament to her skill and perseverance.

Yin, on the other hand, is no stranger to major success. The Chinese golfer's bogey-free 69 is a strong statement, especially after her sole major win in 2023 at the PGA Championship. Yin's ability to maintain focus and pressure is a key strength, and her performance today underscores her potential as a serious contender.

The competition is fierce, with several notable players in the mix. First-round leader Jennifer Kupcho and Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 British Open winner, are both in joint-third place. World number one Nelly Korda, who shot up the leaderboard with a 67, is just two strokes behind the leaders. Korda's comeback from an underperforming first day is a testament to her mental fortitude and ability to bounce back.

However, the tournament also saw some notable absences. England's Bronte Law, Mimi Rhodes, and teenager Nellie Ong missed the cut, as did Madelene Sagstrom, who is competing while seven months pregnant. The presence of Sagstrom adds a layer of inspiration, showcasing the dedication and passion of golfers across all stages of life.

One of the most heartwarming stories is that of England's rising star, Lottie Woad. Woad, who won her second LPGA title in Cincinnati just weeks ago, managed to sneak through to the weekend with a birdie at the 16th. Her comeback is a testament to her resilience and the power of perseverance in the face of adversity.

As the tournament progresses, the tension and excitement will only intensify. The US Women's Open is a showcase of the world's top female golfers, and the battle for the title promises to be a thrilling spectacle. With so many talented players in the mix, the outcome is anyone's guess, making this a must-watch event for golf enthusiasts worldwide.