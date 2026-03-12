US Withdraws from 66 International Organizations: What's Next for Global Cooperation? (2026)

In a move that could reshape global cooperation, the United States is set to withdraw from dozens of UN and international organizations, sparking widespread concern and debate. Published on January 8, 2026, this decision by President Donald Trump marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, particularly in areas like climate change, peace, and democracy. But here's where it gets controversial: is this a step toward prioritizing national interests, or a retreat from global leadership? Let’s dive in.

President Trump has announced plans to pull the U.S. out of 66 international bodies, a decision outlined in a presidential memorandum released by the White House. The memorandum states that these withdrawals are based on a review of organizations, conventions, and treaties deemed contrary to U.S. interests. But what does this mean for global efforts on critical issues like climate change and human rights?

Among the organizations affected are 35 non-UN bodies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature. While the IPCC is technically a UN organization, its inclusion on the list of non-UN bodies has raised eyebrows. The IPCC plays a crucial role in assessing climate science and informing policy decisions, making its exclusion particularly noteworthy.

Additionally, the U.S. will withdraw from 31 UN entities, such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the UN Democracy Fund, and the UN Population Fund (UNFPA). Several of these entities focus on protecting vulnerable groups, including children in armed conflict, raising questions about the U.S. commitment to global humanitarian efforts.

And this is the part most people miss: Despite Trump’s stated goal of reducing U.S. involvement in international forums, his administration has actively sought to influence global decision-making. For instance, in October 2025, Trump threatened sanctions against diplomats who supported a levy on polluting shipping fuels, effectively derailing the agreement. Similarly, the U.S. imposed sanctions on UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese after she criticized U.S. and international companies for their role in Israel’s actions in Gaza.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the U.S. wields significant power, including the ability to veto resolutions. This power has been used repeatedly to block efforts to end Israel’s war on Gaza, though a ceasefire was eventually mediated late last year. Is this a responsible use of veto power, or an abuse of it?

Since beginning his second term, Trump has already withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Paris climate agreement, and the UN Human Rights Council. These moves echo actions taken during his first term, which were later reversed by President Joe Biden. The U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, set to take effect on January 22, 2026, comes after contributing $261 million between 2024 and 2025, representing 18% of the organization’s funding for global health initiatives, including efforts against tuberculosis and pandemics like COVID-19.

The Trump administration has also continued a funding ban on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which began under Biden. What impact will these withdrawals have on global health, climate action, and humanitarian efforts?

As the world watches, the UN has promised a response by Thursday morning. But the bigger question remains: Is the U.S. stepping back from its role as a global leader, or redefining it in a way that prioritizes narrow national interests? We’d love to hear your thoughts—do these withdrawals strengthen U.S. sovereignty, or undermine global cooperation? Share your opinions in the comments below!