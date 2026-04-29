US Treasury's New FEOC Rules: What You Need to Know (2026)

The U.S. Treasury’s long-awaited interim guidance on Foreign Entities of Concern (FEOC) has finally arrived, and it’s a sigh of relief for many in the clean energy sector—but it’s not without its complexities. Here’s the kicker: while the guidance clarifies some rules, it also leaves room for debate and uncertainty, especially as companies navigate the delicate balance between compliance and competitiveness.

Released on February 12, this guidance sheds light on provisions expanded under the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) last summer. At its core, FEOC rules aim to restrict U.S. clean energy tax credits for companies with certain ties to Chinese firms—a move that’s both protective and provocative. But here’s where it gets controversial: the line between acceptable partnerships and prohibited ties remains blurry, leaving companies to tread carefully.

Safe Harbors and Supply Chains: A Closer Look

The guidance primarily focuses on Material Assistance safe harbor provisions, which dictate the proportion of FEOC-exposed components allowed in U.S. clean energy projects. The Treasury assures that these rules will mirror those introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), allowing developers to use existing domestic content tables for calculations. But this is the part most people miss: these tables exclude critical components like solar wafers, ingots, and polysilicon, significantly easing the compliance burden for U.S. companies.

Crux, a clean energy tax credit financing firm, highlights the practicality of this approach. Instead of tracing every subcomponent or raw material—a logistical nightmare—companies can rely on discrete lists of components. For instance, solar manufacturers seeking the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Credit need only evaluate costs from direct suppliers or their own production, not the entire supply chain. This simplification is a game-changer, but it also raises questions: Does this leniency undermine the intent of FEOC restrictions?

The Compliance Tightrope

While the guidance provides clarity, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. Hall, an industry expert, notes that the rules offer an actionable pathway for project owners to qualify for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC). However, projects safe harbored before January 1, 2026, are exempt from these guidelines, leaving a significant portion of PV and BESS projects untouched by FEOC compliance. And this is where it gets tricky: some developers might opt to sidestep FEOC rules altogether, prioritizing faster, cheaper products over tax credits. Is this a loophole or a necessary flexibility in a rapidly evolving industry?

The Spectre of Effective Control

One of the most contentious aspects of FEOC is the concept of effective control. Under OBBBA, companies can be labeled as Foreign-influenced entities if they cede control—through contracts, timelines, or even IP licensing—to a Specified Foreign Entity. The new guidance clarifies that licensing agreements entered into after July 4, 2025, qualify as effective control, even if they don’t violate other provisions. But here’s the question: Does this definition go too far in restricting international collaboration, or is it a necessary safeguard for U.S. energy security?

Industry Shifts and Strategic Moves

Even before the guidance was released, the solar industry was already adapting. A Crux survey revealed that U.S. solar companies were proactively assessing their procurement strategies. On the manufacturing front, ownership changes are underway. Chinese giants like Trina Solar and JA Solar have sold U.S.-based production facilities, while Canadian Solar restructured to reduce exposure to its Shanghai-listed subsidiary. Most recently, Boviet Solar reaffirmed its commitment to U.S. manufacturing despite rumors of its Chinese parent company considering a sale. But here’s the bigger question: Are these moves genuine efforts to comply with FEOC, or are they strategic responses to broader geopolitical tensions?

What’s Next?

The Treasury promises more guidance, regulations, and safe harbor tables in the future, but unanswered questions linger. As the industry navigates this evolving landscape, one thing is clear: FEOC rules are reshaping the clean energy sector in profound ways. So, here’s our question to you: Do you think FEOC restrictions strike the right balance between protecting U.S. interests and fostering global collaboration? Or do they risk stifling innovation and competitiveness? Let us know in the comments!

For a deeper dive into the FEOC guidance, check out Crux’s insightful blog here.