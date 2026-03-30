US to Boost Rare Earths Production: $2.5B Agency to Challenge China's Dominance (2026)

A bold move is underway to shake up the global market for rare earths and critical minerals, and it's coming from an unexpected source: a bipartisan group of US lawmakers. With a proposed $2.5 billion agency, they aim to break free from China's dominance in these crucial resources. But here's where it gets controversial...

The Trump administration has already taken aggressive steps to reduce US reliance on China, a country that processes over 90% of the world's critical minerals. After Beijing used its leverage in the trade war, the US is now in a crunch to find alternatives.

The Cost of Dependence

The trade war laid bare just how vulnerable the US is to China's control over these essential materials. From cellphones to jet fighters, the military and civilian industries rely heavily on these minerals. But China's dominance has left the US exposed to economic coercion, as Senator Jeanne Shaheen puts it.

A Market-Based Approach

The proposed bill, introduced by Shaheen and Senator Todd Young, takes a market-based approach. It aims to establish an independent body to build a stockpile of critical minerals, stabilize prices, and encourage domestic and allied production. This strategy is designed to ensure a stable supply for both the military and the broader economy.

Breaking Free from Beijing

To break free from China's grip, the US government is taking unprecedented steps. It's investing in critical mineral companies and guaranteeing commodity prices, a strategy that seems more aligned with China's playbook than a Republican administration. The Pentagon has already committed nearly $5 billion to secure access to these materials.

A New Reserve, A New Strategy

The creation of a new reserve is seen as a necessary and aggressive step to protect national and economic security, according to Senator Young. It's a historic investment, Shaheen adds, to make the US economy more resilient against China's dominance.

The Trade War's Impact

When Trump imposed tariffs, Beijing responded with restrictions on critical mineral exports, forcing Washington to agree to a one-year truce. This truce allowed Beijing to continue exporting these minerals while the US eased its export controls on Chinese technology.

The Pentagon's Role

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed that the Pentagon has deployed over $4.5 billion in the past five months alone to secure critical mineral deals. One such deal involves a $150 million investment in Atlantic Alumina Co. to save the country's last alumina refinery and build a gallium production facility.

State Capitalism?

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The US government's move to take equity stakes has prompted analysts to question if Washington is adopting a form of state capitalism to compete with Beijing. Elly Rostoum, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, suggests that this new model could ensure strategic autonomy and industrial sovereignty, despite the risks of political interference.

Industry Support

Companies across the industry are welcoming the Trump administration's intervention. Jim Sims, Chief Communications Officer at NioCorp, praises Trump's approach, saying he's playing a complex game to address the military and strategic vulnerability caused by importing these critical building blocks of technology and national defense.

Securing Supplies Through Allies

In addition to boosting domestic production, the Trump administration has sought to secure these crucial elements through allies. Trump signed an $8.5 billion agreement with Australia to invest in mining, and he's now eyeing Greenland, hoping to extract rare earths there one day.

Global Collaboration

On Monday, finance ministers from the G7 nations met in Washington to discuss their vulnerability in the critical mineral supply chains. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged attendees to increase supply chain resiliency and thanked them for their commitment to finding decisive solutions.

A Pressing Concern

The issue of China's control over critical minerals has become a pressing concern for Congress over the past several years. Every time China restricts supply or dumps extra minerals to depress prices, it highlights the need for the US to protect its military and civilian industries.

A Shift in Strategy

While the Biden administration focused on increasing demand for critical minerals through electric vehicle and windmill production, the Trump administration took a different approach. It chose to directly increase critical minerals production, eliminating incentives for those products.

A New Era?

Most past efforts were on a much smaller scale and were abandoned when China eased access to critical minerals. But the actions taken by the US government in the past year are on a whole new level. This could mark a significant shift in the global market for rare earths and critical minerals, with potential implications for the balance of power.