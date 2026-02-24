The Quiet Battle for Influence in Latin America: US Pushes Bolivia to Take a Stand Against Iran

The United States is quietly but firmly urging Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies and take a harder line against groups like the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, and Hamas. But here's where it gets controversial: this move is part of a broader strategy to curb Iran’s growing influence in Latin America, a region historically considered the US's backyard. Sources reveal that similar efforts may soon extend to Chile, Panama, and Peru, raising questions about the balance of power in the region and the potential for heightened tensions.

A Shift in Bolivia’s Political Landscape Opens a Window of Opportunity

This push comes at a pivotal moment for Bolivia. The recent election of centrist President Rodrigo Paz marks a significant shift after two decades of leftist rule under the MAS party. And this is the part most people miss: Paz’s government, grappling with economic turmoil and a divided legislature, is actively seeking to mend ties with Washington. This presents a unique opportunity for the US to influence Bolivia’s foreign policy, particularly regarding Iran.

Iran’s Strategic Foothold in Latin America

Bolivia, a landlocked nation of 12 million, might seem an unlikely battleground for global powers. Yet, US officials argue it has become a key hub for Iran’s diplomatic and intelligence operations in the region. Why Bolivia? Its central location, bordering several countries, and what US officials describe as a 'permissive counterintelligence environment' make it strategically valuable. Rick de la Torre, a retired CIA officer, explains, 'Bolivia offers Tehran a permissive political climate, lighter scrutiny, and a central geography.' He adds, 'Iran and Hezbollah exploit the most lenient jurisdictions as hubs, then quietly extend their reach into more influential neighboring states.'

Historical Ties and Changing Alliances

Under former President Evo Morales, Bolivia deepened its ties with Iran, particularly in defense and security, united by a shared opposition to US imperialism. Morales and his successor, Luis Arce, were seen as resistant to distancing Bolivia from Tehran. However, Paz’s election has shifted the dynamics. His government, eager for US support and investment, has already taken steps to repair relations with Washington, including becoming eligible for US grant funding.

A Broader Regional Campaign

Bolivia is just one piece of a larger puzzle. The US has been advocating for Latin American countries to designate the IRGC, Hamas, and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. Ecuador did so in September, and Argentina followed suit with Iran’s Quds Force last week. But here’s the counterpoint: while the US frames this as a counterterrorism effort, critics argue it’s a geopolitical move to isolate Iran and assert US dominance in the region.

Hezbollah’s Complex Presence in Latin America

Hezbollah, closely aligned with Tehran, has long operated in Latin America, often through illicit smuggling networks and occasional terrorist plots. However, the extent of its presence is debated. Some intelligence officials describe well-organized fundraising operations, while others attribute financial flows to donations from the region’s large Lebanese diaspora. De la Torre notes, 'Hezbollah leadership doesn’t micromanage every scheme, but they benefit from a global network that includes Latin America.'

What’s Next?

As the US ramps up its efforts, questions remain. Will Bolivia and other Latin American nations fully align with Washington's agenda? How will Iran respond to these moves? And what does this mean for the region's stability? Here's a thought-provoking question for you: Is the US's push to designate these groups as terrorists a necessary security measure, or a strategic maneuver to reclaim influence in its traditional sphere?