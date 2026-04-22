The US military's actions in international waters have sparked controversy, leaving two dead and one survivor in a boat attack. A shocking revelation in the ongoing saga of US operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

On February 10, 2026, the US Southern Command, responsible for Latin America and the Caribbean, announced a 'lethal kinetic strike' on a vessel, alleging drug trafficking involvement without evidence. This strike resulted in the deaths of two individuals, with one survivor, and the US Coast Guard being notified.

This incident marks the third attack on vessels since the US's controversial abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January. The US has conducted approximately 37 attacks in the region, targeting 39 vessels and claiming at least 130 lives, including the most recent casualties.

But here's where it gets controversial: Legal scholars, human rights advocates, and regional leaders have accused the US of extrajudicial killings, acting as judge, jury, and executioner in drug trafficking cases. The US's determination to continue these operations raises questions about international law and the ethics of such deadly actions.

Adding to the controversy, the first attack in September 2025 allegedly included a follow-up strike on survivors, according to reports. Legal experts argue that this could constitute a crime, further complicating the legal and moral implications.

The US military released a video of the recent strike, showing a small boat in their crosshairs before an explosion. The boat's structure partially remained, but its fate is unknown. The condition and rescue chances of the survivor are unclear, leaving a haunting uncertainty.

And this is the part most people miss: The US's aggressive approach in the war on drugs has led to a heated debate. Is this a necessary measure to combat drug trafficking, or does it cross the line into unlawful territory? The lack of transparency and potential disregard for due process have sparked global concern.

What do you think? Are these actions justified, or is the US overstepping its boundaries? Share your thoughts and join the discussion on this complex and divisive issue.