US Military Prepares for Possible Iran Strikes: Trump's Decision Pending | Latest Updates (2026)

The US military is on high alert, poised to strike Iran at any moment, but President Trump's decision hangs in the balance. Reports indicate that the military is ready to launch attacks as early as this weekend, with resources already assembled in the Middle East. However, Trump has yet to make a final call, despite his repeated demands for Iran to cease its nuclear program and his warning of potential force if no deal is reached.

According to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times, CBS News, and CNN, the US military has positioned sufficient air and naval assets in the region for an imminent strike. Reuters, citing a senior US official, suggests a timeline where all forces should be in place by mid-March. However, CBS News notes that the strike timeline may extend beyond this weekend.

See Also
The Al-Aqsa Crisis: Understanding the Collapse of a 60-Year AgreementMissing Brit Found in Costa del Sol: The Tragic Story of Iain StanleySouth Korean Court Sentences Former President Yoon Suk Yeol to Life in Prison for InsurrectionSBU Drones: Ukraine Strikes Back with 500km Oil Depot Attack

Iran, meanwhile, is expected to submit a written proposal on resolving the standoff with the US following talks in Geneva on Tuesday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked about a deadline for Iran to achieve a deal, emphasized the importance of diplomacy, stating that the Trump administration has 'totally obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities.'

See Also
Far-Right Activist's Death in Lyon: What We Know So Far

The situation is further complicated by the presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group and the USS Gerald Ford, both en route to the Middle East. The Pentagon is also moving personnel out of the region to avoid potential counterattacks, and Israel is preparing for the possibility of joining US strikes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any new US strike on Iran will have 'not good consequences.'

The tension between the US and Iran has escalated before, with the US striking nuclear sites in Iran in June, and Israeli jets targeting various locations across the country. As the world holds its breath, the question remains: will Trump's decision lead to military action, or will diplomacy prevail? The outcome could have significant implications for regional stability and global security, making this a critical moment in international relations.

US Military Prepares for Possible Iran Strikes: Trump's Decision Pending | Latest Updates (2026)

References

Top Articles
Chris Paul Retires at 40: Career Highlights, Legacy & Why It Matters
Germany's Merz: World's Rules-Based Order is Collapsing | Munich Security Conference
AI tool predicts optimal feeding tube timing for people with MND
Latest Posts
Marshall University Cuts Women's Swimming & Diving Program
Why German Bike Brands Are Ditching SRAM: Politics, Supply Chains, and the Future of Cycling
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6341

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.