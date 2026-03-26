US Military Prepares for Possible Iran Strikes: Trump's Decision Pending | Latest Updates (2026)

The US military is on high alert, poised to strike Iran at any moment, but President Trump's decision hangs in the balance. Reports indicate that the military is ready to launch attacks as early as this weekend, with resources already assembled in the Middle East. However, Trump has yet to make a final call, despite his repeated demands for Iran to cease its nuclear program and his warning of potential force if no deal is reached.

According to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times, CBS News, and CNN, the US military has positioned sufficient air and naval assets in the region for an imminent strike. Reuters, citing a senior US official, suggests a timeline where all forces should be in place by mid-March. However, CBS News notes that the strike timeline may extend beyond this weekend.

Iran, meanwhile, is expected to submit a written proposal on resolving the standoff with the US following talks in Geneva on Tuesday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, when asked about a deadline for Iran to achieve a deal, emphasized the importance of diplomacy, stating that the Trump administration has 'totally obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities.'

The situation is further complicated by the presence of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group and the USS Gerald Ford, both en route to the Middle East. The Pentagon is also moving personnel out of the region to avoid potential counterattacks, and Israel is preparing for the possibility of joining US strikes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any new US strike on Iran will have 'not good consequences.'

The tension between the US and Iran has escalated before, with the US striking nuclear sites in Iran in June, and Israeli jets targeting various locations across the country. As the world holds its breath, the question remains: will Trump's decision lead to military action, or will diplomacy prevail? The outcome could have significant implications for regional stability and global security, making this a critical moment in international relations.