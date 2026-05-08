US Media's Bold Proposal: Bringing NRL to America (2026)

US Journalists' Bold NRL Call: 'People Will Watch' in Las Vegas

A group of American journalists have made a bold prediction: the NRL (National Rugby League) could crack the US sports market by bringing an entire opening round to the United States. This idea has gained traction as the NRL prepares for a record-breaking crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, featuring the Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons, and English Super League clubs Hull KR and Leeds.

Mark Cannizzaro, a journalist from the New York Post, has become a fan of the NRL after covering its openers in Las Vegas for three years. He initially knew nothing about the sport or its personalities but has since educated himself, enjoying the game's various storylines. Cannizzaro attributes the NRL's success to television exposure, stating, 'As you know, TV drives the bus.'

The NRL's efforts in the US have been supported by TV reporters from CBS and ABC, who have spent the week interviewing players and covering fan events, training sessions, and the Fremont St Experience. Cannizzaro highlights the game's fast pace and exciting breakaway runs, which he believes will appeal to US sports fans. He also mentions the NRL's unique approach to player safety, where collisions without helmets and pads are a normal part of the game, attracting sports fans who love the 'crunching blows and big hits.'

However, the NRL's expansion plans face financial challenges, with the idea of all 17 teams playing simultaneously in one city being a significant commitment. Despite this, Cannizzaro suggests that flooding the market with games and free-to-air television coverage will attract more viewers.

The NRL's Las Vegas experiment has sparked interest among US journalists, with CBS reporter Sunny Tsai covering the event and featuring St George Illawarra's Valentine Holmes. Tsai's interest in the NRL grew after covering Sevens Rugby in Texas and wanting to showcase the sport to her audience. She highlights the inspirational story of Holmes, who played in the NRL at 19, tried out for the NFL, and returned to become one of the world's best players.

ABC reporter Brandon Bossert also attended the Canterbury Captain's Run, describing the event as 'amazing' with a significant number of fans traveling from Australia and the UK. Bossert compares the NRL to American football, noting the continuous play and the toughness of the players without pads, which adds to the game's appeal.