US Justice Department Investigates Minnesota Democrats: What You Need to Know (2026)

The US Justice Department is probing two prominent Minnesota Democrats, Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey, over alleged attempts to obstruct federal immigration operations. This investigation comes amidst a heated clash between the Trump administration and Democrats, with the former accusing the latter of impeding ICE's work. The inquiry is centered around comments made by Walz and Frey regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which have sparked protests in Minneapolis. The city's tensions escalated after Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman, was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week. New details revealed that Good had at least three gunshot wounds, with a fourth possibly in her head. Governor Walz responded to the inquiry by criticizing the 'weaponization' of the justice system, emphasizing that the federal agent who shot Good is not under investigation. Mayor Frey, in a statement, vowed not to be intimidated, framing the investigation as an attempt to silence his advocacy for Minneapolis and its residents. The Justice Department's focus is on a federal statute, 18 U.S.C. § 372, which criminalizes conspiring to obstruct federal officers' duties through force or intimidation. The Trump administration has defended the ICE agent, claiming Good attempted to run him over. However, local officials maintain that Good was a legal observer posing no threat. The incident has sparked further protests, with a federal judge limiting the use of pepper spray and arrests of peaceful protesters. The FBI is investigating, but no federal civil rights inquiry has been initiated into the agent who fired the fatal shots. President Trump criticized demonstrators and local leaders, accusing them of being 'highly paid professionals' and losing control. Despite earlier threats to invoke the Insurrection Act, Trump now says he won't deploy troops to Minnesota, citing no immediate need for such action.
US Justice Department Investigates Minnesota Democrats: What You Need to Know (2026)
