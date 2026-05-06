US Jobs Report: 130K New Jobs in January, Outpacing Expectations (2026)

The U.S. economy's January jobs report reveals a surprising surge in employment, with private payrolls growing by 172,000 jobs, far exceeding economists' predictions. However, this positive news is overshadowed by the Federal Reserve's decision to pause rate cuts, citing persistent inflation and a solid economic expansion. But here's where it gets controversial: the report also highlights a concerning trend in long-term unemployment, which has risen by 386,000 over the past year, and a significant downward revision in total employment for March 2025, indicating a slower job growth than initially reported. What does this mean for the Fed's future decisions? And how will this impact the workforce and the economy? The experts weigh in, offering insights into the potential implications for interest rates, job growth, and the overall economic outlook.