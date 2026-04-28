US, Israel Attack Iran Live: One Killed in Bahrain; Hezbollah Fires Rockets (2026)

US and Israel strike Iran, leading to a deadly response in Bahrain. Hezbollah launches rockets, escalating tensions in the region. The conflict has resulted in the loss of one life in Bahrain, with reports of further Iranian raids in Iraq and Kuwait. The attacks come in the wake of the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the death of up to 40 top Iranian officials. The US and Israel have vowed to continue their attacks until all objectives are met, despite Iran's ongoing strikes on US assets in the Gulf.

US, Israel Attack Iran Live: One Killed in Bahrain; Hezbollah Fires Rockets (2026)

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