US Hypersonic Missile Testing: What's Happening at Woomera? (2026)

The recent secretive testing of an advanced hypersonic weapon in remote South Australia has sparked curiosity and concern. This cutting-edge technology, capable of traveling at five times the speed of sound, is a significant development in military capabilities. The arrival of officials from the Pentagon's Missile Defence Agency (MDA) and the presence of an advanced intelligence and electronic warfare jet at RAAF Base Edinburgh signal a potential shift in military strategy. The US and Australia's collaboration under the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) aims to rapidly develop air-launched hypersonic cruise missiles, posing a challenge to China and Russia's advancements in this field. This raises a deeper question about the implications of such rapid military technological advancements and their impact on global security dynamics. The involvement of the RAAF and the integration of the Hypersonic Land Attack Missile (HACM) onto Australia’s F/A-18F Super Hornet fleet indicate a strategic shift in defense capabilities. The HACM, a two-stage missile, combines a rocket booster and an 'air-breathing' scramjet engine for hypersonic speeds and precision strikes. Analysts highlight the advantages of air-breathing weapons over traditional rocket-based systems, but also caution about the technological lead China and Russia have in scramjet technology. The US Army's Dark Eagle hypersonic missile system, deployed in Australia last year, further underscores the rapid development of hypersonic capabilities. The SCIFiRE program, based on decades of collaboration, aims to create a Mach 5-class precision strike missile, capable of being carried by various tactical fighter aircraft. This development raises concerns about the potential arms race and the need for international cooperation to manage the implications of such advanced military technology. As the US and Australia continue their collaboration, the world watches with a mix of fascination and apprehension, questioning the role of hypersonic weapons in the future of warfare and the potential impact on global stability.