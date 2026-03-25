A critical look at the US economy: Unraveling the December 2025 income and outlay report.

The Story Unveiled

Personal income in the US saw a modest rise of $86.2 billion (0.3%) in December 2025, as per the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This increase, however, was not solely due to higher earnings; it also reflected a decrease in personal taxes. Disposable personal income (DPI), which is income after taxes, grew by $75.7 billion (0.3%), while personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased by $91.0 billion (0.4%). This report, originally scheduled for January 2026, was delayed due to the government shutdown in late 2025.

Inflation: A Rising Concern

Inflation, a key economic indicator, rose unexpectedly in December. The Commerce Department's report, released after a delay caused by the government shutdown, showed a 0.4% increase in prices from November to December. This is a cause for concern as it indicates that prices are rising faster than the Federal Reserve's target of 2% annually. The annual inflation rate in December was 2.9%, up from 2.8% in November, suggesting a persistent upward trend. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also rose by 0.4% in December.

A Volatile North American Session

The US dollar experienced a mixed trading session in North America, with a generally firmer trend but also some quiet moments. This volatility was influenced by various economic data releases, including the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report.

Political and Economic Fallout

The Democrat-led government shutdown in 2025 had a significant impact on the US economy, potentially reducing GDP by at least two points. This has led to concerns about the potential for further shutdowns and the call for lower interest rates. President DJT has criticized the Federal Reserve's policies, calling for a more proactive approach to interest rates.

Trade Secrets and Legal Indictments

In a separate development, three engineers from Silicon Valley were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of stealing trade secrets from Google and other tech companies. This case highlights the ongoing battle against intellectual property theft in the tech industry.

Economic Snapshot: Canada

In Canada, the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI) showed a 2.7% increase in product prices in January compared to December. This is a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. Retail sales, however, decreased by 0.4% to $70.0 billion in December, with motor vehicle sales leading the decline.

US GDP: A Modest Growth

Real gross domestic product (GDP) in the US grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, which includes the months of October, November, and December. This advance estimate indicates a slow but steady economic growth.

And here's the part most people miss...

While these economic reports provide a snapshot of the US and Canadian economies, they also highlight the complex interplay of political decisions, market forces, and global trends. The impact of government shutdowns, interest rate policies, and trade secrets theft can have far-reaching consequences, shaping the economic landscape for years to come.

Thought-provoking questions:

- How do you think the US economy will fare in the coming months, given the recent trends and political landscape?

- What steps do you think governments and central banks should take to address inflation and economic growth?

- In your opinion, what are the long-term implications of intellectual property theft in the tech industry?

Feel free to share your insights and engage in a discussion on these critical economic issues!