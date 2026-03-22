US Debt Crisis: $56 Trillion National Debt and Rising - What's Next? (2026)

The U.S. is hurtling towards a financial abyss, with a national debt of $56 trillion looming as a ticking time bomb. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) warns that the current borrowing trajectory, twice the 50-year average, is mathematically unsustainable. Without immediate legislative action, the federal government faces a dire future, including skyrocketing interest costs, insolvent trust funds, and a debt burden shattering post-WWII records within four years. This crisis is not just a number game; it's a real-world impact on Americans' lives, with the potential for devastating cuts to vital programs like Social Security and highways. The CRFB urges lawmakers to stabilize the nation's finances, but the clock is ticking, and the time for gradual adjustments is rapidly approaching its end.

US Debt Crisis: $56 Trillion National Debt and Rising - What's Next? (2026)

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