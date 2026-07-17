US Border Patrol Shooting in Arizona: FBI Investigates (2026)

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting in Arizona, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. The incident occurred in Arivaca, a community near the U.S.-Mexico border, and has sparked controversy due to recent similar incidents involving immigration agents. The FBI is investigating an alleged assault on a federal officer, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is assisting in the shooting investigation. This comes amidst growing public anger over the aggressive tactics of federal agents, especially under President Trump's hardline immigration agenda. The incident has raised concerns about the use of force by Border Patrol agents and the potential for further political fallout for the Trump administration, which has promised a surge in deportations. The community of Arivaca, a busy crossing area for migrants, has a history of tension between migrant advocates and Border Patrol, adding to the complexity of the situation. The person shot has not been identified, and the Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to requests for comment.