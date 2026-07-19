US Boat Strikes: A Deadly Campaign in the Eastern Pacific (2026)

The Trump Administration's Deadly Legacy: A Controversial Boat Strike in the Pacific

A survivor's tale of tragedy and the loss of two lives. In a recent incident, the Trump administration has once again made headlines with its aggressive actions in international waters. This time, a boat strike in the eastern Pacific Ocean has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, as reported by the administration itself.

But here's where it gets controversial: This strike marks the 36th bombing since Trump's campaign began on September 2, claiming the lives of an estimated 125 people in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific. The latest attack, which occurred on Friday, adds to the growing list of casualties.

A series of deadly strikes. The US Southern Command, responsible for operations in Central and South America and the Caribbean, revealed that one survivor remains unaccounted for. The US Coast Guard has been dispatched for search and rescue operations.

The strike was ordered by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, targeting a vessel associated with terrorist organizations. The official statement claims the boat was involved in narco-trafficking along known routes in the eastern Pacific.

A new year, a new strike. This incident is the first deadly strike of 2026, following the previous one on December 31. It also comes on the heels of a full-scale military operation in Venezuela, where former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were removed and now face narcotics trafficking charges in a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York.

Trump's escalating actions in Latin America have caused global concern, with critics drawing parallels between the boat bombings and extrajudicial killings.

The fate of survivors hangs in the balance. The treatment of survivors during these strikes has raised alarms. In an October 27 attack, one survivor went missing and is presumed dead. In another incident on December 30, eight survivors abandoned their sinking boats before a second strike, never to be found again.

A controversial revelation. The Washington Post disclosed that the first strike on September 2 had two unknown survivors, who were subsequently killed in a 'double-tap' strike. This revelation sparked outrage, with lawmakers from both parties condemning the act as a potential crime. The Trump administration is under pressure to release video evidence of the second strike.

A rare survival story. In a rare instance, two men, one from Ecuador and the other from Colombia, survived a US military bombing of a submersible vessel on October 16. They were repatriated and released without charges due to insufficient evidence.

Questionable legal grounds. The Trump administration has consistently labeled those on board as drug traffickers without providing evidence. In October, the White House informed Congress that the president had declared an 'armed conflict' with drug traffickers, labeling them 'unlawful combatants'. However, drug trafficking is not considered an act of armed aggression under international law.

International concerns and legal battles. UN experts and other authorities have warned that these killings may constitute international crimes. They argue that the attacks violate fundamental human rights laws prohibiting arbitrary deprivation of life, as they are not justified by national self-defense or imminent threats.

US organizations have sued the administration to release a secret legal opinion used to justify the strikes. Additionally, a New York Times report suggests the US disguised aircraft in the September 2 attack, potentially deceiving survivors, which could be considered a war crime under international law.

The lack of public identification of victims and claims from families in Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, and other countries that their loved ones were innocent fishermen, further complicates the issue. One family filed an international complaint in December, marking a significant step in seeking justice.

As the controversy unfolds, the world watches and waits for answers. What do you think? Are these strikes justified, or do they cross a legal and moral line? Share your thoughts below!