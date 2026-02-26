US Backs UK Deal to Hand Over Chagos Islands to Mauritius: What’s Next for Diego Garcia? (2026)

The Chagos Islands deal is sparking a geopolitical firestorm—here’s why it could reshape alliances and ignite decades of debate.

But here’s where it gets controversial: A multi-billion-dollar agreement to transfer control of the strategically vital Chagos Archipelago from the UK to Mauritius has drawn sharp criticism, even as the US insists it’s a win for global security. Let’s unpack the layers.

At the heart of this saga is Diego Garcia, the largest island in the chain, which hosts a critical US-UK military base. Under the proposed 99-year lease, the UK would retain control of this base—a move the US State Department claims is essential for ‘advancing national security’ and maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean. Yet this isn’t just about geography; it’s about power, history, and conflicting priorities. The deal, valued at £3.4 billion ($4.6 billion), was finalized in May, with the US initially endorsing it. But tensions flared when former President Trump publicly slammed the plan as ‘an act of great stupidity,’ clashing with allies like Denmark and the UK over unrelated disputes, including his controversial push to buy Greenland and threaten tariffs.

And this is the part most people miss: The Chagos Islands’ disputed history dates back centuries. Controlled by Britain since 1814, the archipelago was controversially separated from Mauritius in 1965, a decision that fueled decades of legal battles. Mauritius has long argued that colonial-era coercion forced it to relinquish the islands—a claim the UK only recently acknowledged might warrant compensation. Now, as negotiations kick off in Mauritius’ capital, Port Louis, discussions will center on balancing sovereignty with security, ensuring both US military access and Mauritius’ territorial rights.

But wait—could this lease backfire? Critics question whether a 99-year military lease truly resolves the issue or merely kicks the can down the road. Some analysts warn it risks normalizing colonial-era land grabs under the guise of modern diplomacy. Meanwhile, the UK insists it won’t ‘compromise national security,’ while the US touts the deal as a step toward regional stability. So here’s the big question: Was this deal a strategic masterstroke to secure global interests, or a costly compromise that overlooks historical injustices? Weigh in below—does diplomacy trump accountability, or have we traded one crisis for another?

