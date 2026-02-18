US and European Military Presence in Greenland: History, Current Affairs, and Implications (2026)

A potential power struggle is brewing in the Arctic, and it could have major implications for the future of the NATO alliance. The US and European military presence in Greenland is a hot topic, with conflicting interests and a delicate balance at stake.

Once a top-secret base during the Cold War, the Pituffik Space Base has now become a focal point of disagreement between the US and its European allies. US President Donald Trump has made bold claims about acquiring Greenland, even suggesting the use of military force. However, Greenland and Denmark, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, have made it clear that Greenland is not for sale and that threats of force are reckless.

But here's where it gets controversial... European allies, including Germany, France, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, have taken action. They've started sending troops to Greenland, creating a stronger and more permanent NATO presence. This move is a clear show of support for Denmark and a potential challenge to Trump's ambitions.

The White House, however, remains unwavering. They've stated that the presence of European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland. So, what does this mean for the future of this fragile alliance?

Let's delve into the history of the US military presence in Greenland to understand the current situation better.

The US military's involvement in Greenland dates back to World War II. In 1941, a treaty was signed, allowing US access to Greenland for its defense against Nazi Germany. This treaty, still active today, led to the establishment of vital refueling bases in western and southern Greenland for transatlantic flights. Hundreds of US soldiers were stationed in the south to protect the world's largest cryolite mine, crucial for wartime airplane infrastructure.

During the Cold War, the US built several military bases across Greenland, including the top-secret Thule Air Base in 1951. This base became the most prominent, housing bombers, fighters, nuclear missiles, and tens of thousands of soldiers. It was strategically located on the northwestern coast, north of the Arctic Circle, and south of the North Pole.

In 2023, the Thule Air Base was renamed the Pituffik Space Base, acknowledging Greenlandic cultural heritage and its role in the US Space Force.

Today, the Pituffik Space Base is the only remaining US base in Greenland. It supports missile warning and defense systems and space surveillance missions. Approximately 200 US troops are stationed there, according to Danish officials.

In June 2023, the Trump administration shifted responsibility for Greenland from the US European Command to the US Northern Command. The Pentagon stated that this move was to strengthen the defense of the US homeland and contribute to the defense of the western hemisphere.

Professor Andreas Østhagen from Norway's Fridtjof Nansen Institute has commented on the Trump administration's rhetoric, suggesting that their actions don't match their words. He believes that if the US were genuinely concerned about security threats, they would utilize their existing opportunities to station more troops in Greenland.

Trump has cited national security concerns as his reason for acquiring Greenland. He has repeatedly justified his position, claiming that Russian and Chinese ships pose threats. However, Professor Østhagen, an expert on Arctic political dynamics, has dismissed these claims, stating that the threat to Greenland from Russia and China is insignificant.

He explains that while there could be a potential Russian threat due to ballistic missiles or submarines, Greenland is not more at risk than other parts of the Arctic, such as the Canadian Arctic, Iceland, or even Alaska. As for China, its presence is too far away from Greenland, and there has been little activity from Beijing in that region.

Denmark and its allies have responded to Trump's actions by sending armed forces to Greenland. France has deployed mountain infantry soldiers for military exercises in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, with more troops to follow. Germany has also sent a reconnaissance team.

Denmark's defense minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, has stated that the increased military presence in the Arctic alongside allies is necessary due to the current security environment. Prior to this announcement, Denmark had around 150 military and civilian personnel working on the island.

Poulsen added that while they don't have a final figure for the expansion of NATO's presence, they will be able to plan for a larger and more permanent presence throughout 2026. He believes this is crucial to demonstrate that Arctic security is not just Denmark's concern but a NATO-wide issue.

Professor Østhagen sees this move as a symbolic gesture, a way for Denmark and its allies to show unity within Europe. He believes they are signaling to the US that there are limits to their actions and that there are costs associated with them.

However, the White House has made it clear that the deployment of European troops won't change the Trump administration's intentions regarding Greenland.

Professor Østhagen warns that the continued pursuit of Greenland could lead to a breakdown of diplomatic and security relations between the US and other NATO allies. If the US were to push further, even using military force, it could result in the dissolution of the NATO alliance, leaving the US untrusted as a security guarantor.

So, what do you think? Is Trump's pursuit of Greenland a legitimate security concern, or is it a power play that could potentially tear apart a fragile alliance? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!