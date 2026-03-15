US Ambassador Huckabee's Controversial Remarks: 'Fine' if Israel Takes Over Middle East? (2026)

A US ambassador's recent comments have sparked a fiery debate, leaving many wondering: Is it acceptable for one nation to claim vast territories based on religious texts?

Ambassador Mike Huckabee, in a thought-provoking interview, suggested that Israel taking control of a significant portion of the Middle East would be 'fine'. This statement was in response to a question about a biblical verse that allegedly promises land in Egypt, Syria, and Iraq to the Jewish people.

But here's where it gets controversial: When pressed by commentator Tucker Carlson on Israel's right to this land, Huckabee implied that it would be acceptable for Israel to claim it all. However, he later clarified that Israel's current focus is on protecting its people and securing the land they already occupy.

Huckabee's stance aligns with his previous support for Israel's annexation of the West Bank, a move President Donald Trump had initially opposed. This shift in American foreign policy is unprecedented and goes beyond what even Israel's far-right typically advocates for.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry swiftly responded, stating that Huckabee's remarks disregard religious and historical facts, international law, and Trump's own position on the West Bank annexation.

This incident raises intriguing questions: Should religious texts dictate geopolitical boundaries? And how far should a nation go in pursuing territorial claims? These are questions that have ignited passionate discussions and highlight the delicate balance between faith, history, and international relations.