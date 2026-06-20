Ursula von der Leyen's Warning About China: Will Europe Listen? (2026)

The European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen has long been a vocal critic of China's economic practices, warning of the risks associated with the country's influence. In a speech delivered in March 2023, von der Leyen outlined the need for a new approach to de-risk trade with China, citing concerns over subsidies, unfair competition, and forced technology transfers. Three years later, these concerns have only intensified, with the European economy struggling under the weight of low-cost Chinese imports. The speech, while initially met with mixed reactions, has since been seen as a prescient analysis of the vulnerabilities in EU-China relations. The Commission's efforts to address these issues have been hampered by member states' reluctance to take bold action, with some even shifting responsibility to private companies. Despite these challenges, von der Leyen's vision of a more assertive and strategic approach to China is gaining traction, with some leaders hardening their stance and calling for stronger protective measures. However, the fear of Chinese retaliation remains a significant obstacle, casting a shadow over the Commission's grand vision and the potential for a new policy to emerge.

Ursula von der Leyen's Warning About China: Will Europe Listen? (2026)

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