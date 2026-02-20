URNE's third album, 'Setting Fire to the Sky', marks a significant shift in the band's sound, moving away from their post-hardcore roots and embracing a more mainstream, radio-friendly approach. This change, while not entirely unsuccessful, feels like a departure from the unique blend of influences that made their debut so compelling. The album's production is top-notch, with James Cook's drumming standing out, but the overall sound lacks the soul and creativity that defined their earlier work. The band's evolution, while expected, has resulted in a more generic metalcore sound, with songs that feel formulaic and repetitive. The album's features, including collaborations with Troy Sanders of Mastodon, add a layer of familiarity but fail to enhance the overall experience. URNE's latest release is a mixed bag, with some standout tracks like 'The Ancient Horizon' and 'Nocturnal Forms', but overall, it feels like a step back from the band's potential. The album artwork, however, is a stunning visual, offering a glimpse into the band's artistic vision. Despite its flaws, 'Setting Fire to the Sky' is a listenable record, but it leaves fans wondering if URNE can recapture the magic of their earlier work.
URNE - Setting Fire to the Sky Review: A Mixed Bag for Metal Fans (2026)
