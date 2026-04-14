URGENT: US Citizens Told to LEAVE 14 Countries NOW! (UAE, Iran, Qatar & More) (2026)

A dire warning has been issued by the US government, urging its citizens to leave 14 countries immediately due to escalating tensions and serious safety risks. This urgent call to action, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlights the alarming situation in the Middle East, particularly with Iran.

The State Department has established an emergency task force to enhance security at US diplomatic sites and assist American citizens in the region. While no government-run evacuation flights have been arranged, officials are helping US nationals secure commercial flights to leave the Middle East.

'DEPART NOW' - a stark message from the US government to its citizens in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and 12 other countries. But here's where it gets controversial: the US has taken preemptive action against Iran, fearing potential retaliation against US forces.

Rubio stated, "Our mission is to destroy Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and naval threats to global shipping. We hope the Iranian people can overthrow their government and build a new future, but our objective is clear."

The current situation has left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded as major transit airports like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have shut down.

And this is the part most people miss: Donald Trump, in a bold claim, asserted that Iran would have had a nuclear weapon three years ago if he hadn't withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear agreement. He wrote, "If I didn't terminate Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal, the world would be an entirely different place right now."

The US has signaled its intent to continue striking Iran until the country no longer poses a threat, potentially prolonging the conflict in the Middle East for weeks or even months.

The full list of 14 countries includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Yemen, and the West Bank and Gaza.

What are your thoughts on this escalating crisis? Do you think the US made the right decision to take preemptive action? Share your opinions in the comments below!