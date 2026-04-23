URGENT RECALL: Genova Tuna - Botulism Risk! (9 States Affected) (2026)

A shocking development has emerged in the ongoing saga of the recalled tuna products, with a potentially dangerous situation now affecting nine states across the country. The risk of botulism, a rare but severe form of food poisoning, is a serious concern for consumers.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to shoppers, urging them to avoid certain cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna that were mistakenly shipped to six grocery store chains in nine states. This incident is a follow-up to a larger recall initiated last February by Tri-Union Seafoods, after they discovered defective pull tab lids on some of their "easy open" cans.

The defect poses a significant health risk, as it can lead to contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium responsible for the potentially fatal botulism. Despite the initial recall, these suspect cans were inadvertently shipped by a third-party distributor, leaving many wondering how such a critical mistake could occur.

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"Consumers should not use the product, even if it appears fine," the FDA emphasized. "If you feel unwell after consuming this tuna, seek medical attention immediately."

The affected stores include Meijer locations in the Midwest and Giant Foods stores in Maryland and Virginia. Additionally, the recalled tuna was shipped to Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores in California.

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The specific products to look out for are four-packs of five-ounce Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil, with the UPC number 4800073265 and code numbers S84N D2L or S84N D3L, both with best-used-by dates in January 2028. Also, five-ounce cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt, bearing the UPC number 4800013275S88N and code number D1M1/17/2028, with a best-used-by date of January 17, 2028, should be discarded.

For consumers with concerns or questions, Tri-Union Seafoods is available for assistance at (833)374-0171, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or via email at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of food safety and the potential consequences of even minor defects in food packaging. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of recall processes and the role of third-party distributors in ensuring consumer safety. What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you think enough is being done to protect consumers from potentially harmful products? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!

URGENT RECALL: Genova Tuna - Botulism Risk! (9 States Affected) (2026)

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