Urgent Recall Alert: Rosabella Moringa Powder Linked to Salmonella Outbreak in the US (2026)

A shocking health alert has been issued, and it's time to pay attention. Three people have fallen ill in the US, and the culprit? A trendy dietary supplement that was supposed to boost energy and promote a good night's sleep. But here's where it gets controversial...

The FDA has recalled Rosabella-brand moringa powder capsules after linking them to a salmonella outbreak. Seven people were infected with Salmonella Newport, and three of them reported consuming these very capsules.

The Danger in Disguise

These capsules, sold in white plastic bottles with a green label, had an expiration date of 2027. The FDA has provided lot codes to help consumers identify the affected products.

The recalled supplements were widely available, sold both in stores and online via popular platforms like eBay, TikTok Shop, Amazon, Shein, and Tryrosabella.com.

Salmonella infections were reported in seven states, with three hospitalizations. Thankfully, no deaths have been reported.

A Wake-Up Call for Consumers

The FDA urges consumers to discard or return the supplements immediately. Salmonella illness typically occurs within 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food, causing symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps that can last for several days.

This isn't an isolated incident. Supplements have been linked to salmonella outbreaks before. Last month, Superfoods Inc. recalled its Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder after it was connected to 45 illnesses, with 12 hospitalizations.

In September, four popular supplements imported from India were recalled due to a major salmonella outbreak, with 11 illnesses and three hospitalizations.

The Salmonella Threat

Salmonella bacteria are a serious concern, causing 1.35 million illnesses, 420 deaths, and 26,500 hospitalizations annually in the US, according to the CDC.

And this is the part most people miss: the potential for contaminated supplements to cause widespread harm.

