URGENT: Missing 12-Year-Old Boy at Venus Bay, Victoria - Police Search Continues (2026)

A frantic search is underway for a young boy who vanished while swimming at a popular Victorian beach, leaving a community on edge.

It’s a parent's worst nightmare unfolding in Venus Bay, Victoria’s east, where a 12-year-old boy has gone missing. The harrowing incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, prompting an immediate and extensive search operation involving multiple agencies and concerned locals.

According to Victoria Police, the boy, identified as Danny, was last seen enjoying the water off Number Four Beach Road in Venus Bay. His family tragically lost sight of him just before noon. This moment of separation quickly escalated into an emergency.

But here's where it gets critical... The alert was raised shortly after 1 PM, triggering a massive mobilization. The coordinated effort includes the highly specialized Victoria Police Air Wing, the Water Police Squad, the Coast Guard, and Volunteer Rescue Services like Life Saving Victoria. Even fellow beachgoers have joined the desperate hunt, showcasing the power of community in times of crisis.

The missing boy hails from Taylors Hill, a suburb in Melbourne's north-west. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing distinctive clothing: a navy rash top and navy blue shorts accented with a white stripe.

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He is described as being approximately 170 centimeters tall, with a thin build, dark short hair, and dark eyes. These details are crucial for searchers as they comb the area.

And this is the part most people miss... The initial search efforts were planned to continue relentlessly until last light on Sunday and were set to recommence at first light on Monday morning. This dedication highlights the urgency and the hope that Danny will be found safe.

This situation is deeply concerning, and it raises important questions about beach safety, especially for younger swimmers. What measures do you think are most effective in preventing such tragedies? Share your thoughts and any personal experiences in the comments below – your perspective is invaluable.