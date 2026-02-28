Urgent: Fish Sauce Plant Crisis in St. Mary's - Government Officials Respond! (2026)

The old fish sauce plant in St. Mary's is in crisis, and the situation is dire. Strong winds have ripped apart the abandoned structure, leaving it exposed to the elements and raising serious concerns about safety and environmental hazards. But here's where it gets controversial: the community has been dealing with this problem for decades.

Mayor Steve Ryan is expressing relief with the provincial government's swift response to the escalating situation. The damage, caused by high winds on Friday, has left the front of the building completely open. A nearby resident has already been relocated, and emergency plans are in place.

Mayor Ryan's primary worry is that the roof will collapse due to the impending high winds. "Over the past 48 hours the front blew out of the building, so that leaves the building totally exposed now. especially with the high winds coming with the roof, we have fear that the roof may leave the building," he stated.

Adding to the urgency is the toxic and putrid mess of fish sauce that has been decaying for two decades. If the building collapses, the foul odor will spread throughout the community, potentially affecting nearby areas like Dunne Academy.

Mayor Ryan has been in constant contact with Municipal Affairs Minister Chris Tibbs, who has been incredibly responsive. A team of government officials will be in St. Mary's today to assess the situation. The mayor admits he was initially concerned about funding after the government changed, but he's been impressed with their commitment. "Minister Tibbs, I’ve got to throw a bouquet to him, he’s after calling me nine times in the past 24-36 hours. There’s going to be three different departments here on site…we have a consultant going to be here, and we have a company that’s going to stabilize the building and do some of the cleanup here too on site.”

The town council is meeting with government officials today to address the crisis. Strong winds on Friday night caused significant damage, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents. Mayor Ryan and the council have been advocating for years to have the building and its toxic contents cleaned up. Funding was allocated in the previous budget for this purpose.

Minister Chris Tibbs has called the situation a "clear priority" and has been actively involved in discussions with various departments to ensure the safe disposal of the toxic waste. He, along with officials from the departments of environment, municipal affairs, and transportation, will be visiting St. Mary's today.

