URC LIVE: Ospreys vs Dragons & Ulster v Cardiff in the URC (2026)

URC LIVE: Ospreys vs Dragons & Ulster v Cardiff in the URC

Live Reporting

Line-ups

Summary

Click the 'Listen live' icon for BBC Radio Wales commentary of Ulster v Cardiff

Ospreys v Dragons (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/match/EVP4792566)

Wales prop Gareth Thomas will make his first appearance since the start of December

In-form Dragons, who are hunting their first URC away win since April 2022, are without Wainwright and Carter but boosted by the return of Paea

Ulster v Cardiff (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-union/match/EVP4792567)

Rob Herring and Zac Ward have been recalled for Ulster

Cardiff have seven players away with Wales and 11 seniors on the injured list

Use the 'Get involved' button to share your thoughts

Live Reporting

Mark Strange and Fraser Watson

1.

Posted at 19:58 GMT

Ulster 7-0 Cardiff

Andy Gray

BBC Sport NI at the Affidea Stadium

What a start for Ulster!

The stadium is not yet full, but there's a buzz as Scott Wilson scores. He's unstoppable from there.

2.

Posted at 9 minutes

Ospreys 0-0 Dragons

Ospreys are back on the attack, with Morgan Morse making a strong carry. However, Wyn Jones wins a turnover for the Dragons, and Tinus de Beer clears upfield.

The visitors are under early pressure but holding firm.

3.

Converted Try Ulster 7-0 Cardiff (Posted at 19:57 GMT)

Scott Wilson (Murphy conversion)

Ulster showcases some brilliant handling, with Matt Dalton's offload setting Dave McCann free on the right.

The ball is recycled, and Scott Wilson crashes over, leaving an easy conversion for Jack Murphy, giving Ulster the lead.

4.

Posted at 19:55 GMT

Ulster 0-0 Cardiff

Ulster goes wide with some nice passing, but the final pass from James Hume goes out of play, resulting in a Cardiff lineout inside their 22.

The game is being played deep in Cardiff's territory.

5.

Posted at 6 minutes

Ospreys 0-0 Dragons

Sam Parry finds his man, and the forward charge begins. The Dragons pack holds firm, literally, and wins the put-in at the scrum.

6.

Posted at 5 minutes

Ospreys 0-0 Dragons

Rhys Priestland, the Wales international fly-half on S4C, notes that a strong pack gives more options. The Dragons have set up well to use this advantage.

This could be the key to their success tonight.

7.

Posted at 19:54 GMT

Ulster 0-0 Cardiff

Chris Horsman, a former Wales prop on BBC Radio Wales, comments on Cardiff's cautious start. They're relying on their kicking game but must be cautious.

Cardiff thrives when the ball moves through phases, and they must be wary of kicking to Werner Kok, who has a history of breaking through.

8.

Posted at 19:53 GMT

Ulster 0-0 Cardiff

Ulster is putting pressure on Cardiff with another kick deep into their territory. Will Cardiff exit again?

9.

Posted at 5 minutes

Ospreys 0-0 Dragons

The Ospreys are in the ascendancy, playing phases and winning a penalty. Jack Walsh opts for the corner instead of the three points.

10.

Posted at 19:49 GMT

Ulster 0-0 Cardiff

Jack Murphy executes a brilliant grubber kick into the corner, putting Cardiff under pressure with a lineout on their five-meter line.

11.

Posted at 2 minutes

See Also Mike Ford OUT! Shock Departure from Oldham Rugby League

Ospreys 0-0 Dragons

Angus O'Brien faces his first aerial test, safely diffusing the bomb. However, this isn't good news for the Dragons as Prop Robert Hunt stays down after an early tackle and is taken off on a stretcher.

Cebo Dlamini comes on, earlier than expected.

12.

Kick-off (Posted at 19:46 GMT)

Ulster 0-0 Cardiff

The game begins in Belfast! A crucial match for both teams.

13.

Posted at 19:46 GMT

Ulster v Cardiff (19:45 GMT)

Chris Horsman, a former Wales prop on BBC Radio Wales, notes that Cardiff has a chance to prove itself tonight, facing the fourth-ranked Ulster.

It's a significant test, and the pitch looks impressive, even if it's plastic!

Despite both teams' depleted status, it promises to be an exciting match.

14.

Kick-off (Posted at 19:45 GMT)

Ospreys 0-0 Dragons

Jack Walsh kicks off, but for many home fans, the night started two hours earlier with a planned protest.

Ospreys supporters gathered outside the stadium with banners and placards to show support and send messages to the WRU.

Now, the rugby takes center stage.

15.

Get Involved (Posted at 19:43 GMT)

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Image source, BBC Sport

Submit your predictions for both games tonight.

16.

Memories Fresh for Both Sides (Posted at 19:42 GMT)

Ulster v Cardiff (19:45 GMT)

Andy Gray, BBC Sport NI at the Affidea Stadium

Image source, BBC Sport NI

Belfast has had a wet and wild week, but conditions have improved for the match.

There's a sense of optimism around Ulster as fans arrive, but Cardiff is a formidable opponent.

Cardiff has a history of pulling off comeback wins against Ulster, including a recent Challenge Cup match in December.

Both teams will have fresh memories, good and bad.

17.

'I Just Feel Heartbroken for the Players' (Posted at 19:40 GMT)

Ospreys v Dragons (19:45 GMT)

Tommy Bowe, a former Ireland and Ospreys winger, expresses his sadness on his podcast with Donnacha O’Callaghan.

'I still have an Ospreys jersey on my wall,' Bowe says.

'Some of my greatest memories were playing with Ospreys. The squad was incredible, with legends like Gavin Henson, James Hook, Lee Byrne, Mike Phillips, and Justin Marshall.

'I feel heartbroken for the players out there.'

18.

Get Involved (Posted at 19:39 GMT)

Click the 'Get involved' icon to share your thoughts

A great battle between Beddall and Woodman vs Morse and Moriarty. These players should be in the Wales 6N squad.

Gareth, Newport

19.

Posted at 19:38 GMT

Ospreys v Dragons (19:45 GMT)

James Hook, a former Wales fly-half on S4C, emphasizes the importance of former players supporting the current squad, staff, and fans.

'There's no talent in Wales,' he's told. 'There is talent, but it needs investment.'

He hopes to hear from the WRU, as they all want to work in partnership.

20.

View from the Camp (Posted at 19:38 GMT)

Ospreys v Dragons (199:45 GMT)

Image source, Huw Evans Picture Agency

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones expressed pride in his team's unity amid off-field turmoil.

However, he warned his players of a challenging match against the in-form Dragons.

'The Dragons are a tough team to beat, especially at Rodney Parade,' Jones said.

'They showed last week that they can take their form on the road. They made life difficult for Munster.

'I know they'll be confident, and so will we from our draw in round five. It's going to be tough.'