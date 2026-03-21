URC Derby: Cardiff's Injury Comeback with Keiron Assiratti (2026)

In an exciting turn of events, Wales' prop Keiron Assiratti is set to make his return from a calf injury, ready to take on Ospreys in the much-anticipated New Year's Day derby at Bridgend. This matchup promises to be thrilling and carries significant implications for both teams.

Assiratti's comeback marks the only alteration to the match-day 23 that celebrated a victory over the Dragons on December 26. However, the starting lineup sees five changes overall, with Assiratti joining Danny Southworth, George Nott, Alun Lawrence, and Johan Mulder as they prepare to face their rivals.

On the other side, Ospreys are facing a challenging situation due to injuries among their scrum-halves. Luke Davies has joined Reuben Morgan-Williams and Harri Williams on the injury list, leaving Kieran Hardy as the lone fit senior number nine. This predicament means there will be no specialist scrum-half available on the bench, which is filled predominantly with forwards—six to be exact.

Adding to the intrigue, Dewi Lake has been named as a replacement, while fellow Ospreys hooker Sam Parry and full-back Jack Walsh will serve as co-captains for this encounter. Cardiff Rugby is proudly representing Wales in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season, currently sitting in third place, whereas Ospreys find themselves in a less favorable position at twelfth.

The timing of this match is particularly poignant, as it coincides with the Welsh Rugby Union's (WRU) plans to reduce the number of professional men's teams. Rumors have surfaced suggesting that Y11 Sports and Media, the owners of Ospreys, are in discussions to acquire WRU-owned Cardiff, which recently faced a brief period of administration before being rescued by the governing body of Welsh rugby.

In October, the WRU announced its intention to streamline the number of teams down to three, with licenses to be allocated across Cardiff, the west, and the east regions. Although negotiations have been ongoing, the WRU has confirmed that a decision regarding which team will face cuts will not be made until after the year’s end. Initially, it appeared that a direct competition would unfold between Scarlets and Ospreys for the west license, but the potential takeover of Cardiff by Y11 adds a new layer to the conversation, allowing Welsh rugby authorities to achieve their goal of reducing the number of teams.

Both the WRU and Y11 have refrained from commenting on the possible acquisition, leading to growing anxiety among Ospreys fans about the future of their team, while Cardiff supporters have taken to social media, expressing strong opposition to any proposed takeover.

For the Ospreys, the lineup is as follows: Walsh (co-captain), Hopkins, Watkin, K Williams, Giles; Edwards; Hardy; G Phillips, Parry (co-captain), Botha, R Davies, R Smith, Ratti, Deaves, Morris. Their replacements include Lake, S Thomas, Henry, Fender, Morse, G Evans, P Cokanasiga, and Nagy.

Meanwhile, Cardiff’s team boasts Winnett; Adams, Millard, B Thomas, Grady; Sheedy, Mulder; Southworth, Belcher (captain), Assiratti, McNally, Nott, Mann, D Thomas, Lawrence, with replacements E Lloyd, Barratt, Sebastian, Thornton, Botham, Faletau, A Davies, and Beetham.

The match will be officiated by referee Adam Jones, assisted by Ben Breakspear and Amber Stamp-Dunstan, with Craig Evans serving as the TMO.

This clash is not just about the points on the board but also about the underlying tensions and controversies surrounding the future of Welsh rugby. As teams fight not only for pride but also for survival in the professional arena, what are your thoughts on the current state of Welsh rugby? Do you believe restructuring is necessary, or could it lead to greater problems down the line? Share your opinions below!