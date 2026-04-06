Updated Snow Totals for Southeastern Virginia: What to Expect This Weekend (2026)

Bracing for the Big Chill: A Winter Storm's Impact on Southeastern Virginia

While a Nor'easter is set to bring a chilly blast to Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, the National Weather Service has revised its snow predictions, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the icy forecast.

A winter storm warning remains in place until 7 p.m. on Sunday, covering Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and beyond. But here's where it gets controversial: the expected snow totals have been adjusted downward, much to the relief of many in the region.

Overnight on Saturday, the snow predictions decreased for most of Hampton Roads. The weather service now estimates that Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and most of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach will receive 3-4 inches of snow. However, due to the unpredictable nature of weather, higher amounts are still a possibility.

Northeastern North Carolina, though, is still expected to bear the brunt of the storm, with 7-9 inches or more of snow predicted. Areas on the Peninsula, such as Williamsburg, are likely to see less snow, with an estimated inch over the weekend.

Meteorologist Roman Miller described the snow as "very dry and powdery," which is a positive for power lines and trees, but warned that winds could be a significant issue. Dominion Energy is preparing for potential outages across Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.

In addition to the winter storm warning, the region is under various other alerts, including a high wind warning and a cold weather advisory. The weather service gives Norfolk a 56% chance of at least 4 inches of snow, a significant decrease from earlier predictions. The likelihood of 8 inches or more in most of Hampton Roads has also dropped.

And this is the part most people miss: the cold temperatures mean that any snow that does fall is likely to stick around for a while. Tidal flooding and beach erosion are also potential concerns, with the cold temperatures posing a risk of freezing any tidal flooding on road surfaces.

VDOT crews are already pretreating state-maintained roadways, and the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry may suspend service during the storm due to strong winds and potential tidal impacts.

So, while the snow totals have been revised downward, the impact of this winter storm is still significant. Are you prepared for the big chill? What do you think will be the biggest challenge for the region during this storm? Share your thoughts and stay safe!