Upcoming Total Lunar Eclipse: The Blood Worm Moon in Canada | March 3, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a celestial spectacle! A breathtaking Total Lunar Eclipse, affectionately nicknamed the 'Blood Worm Moon,' is set to grace the Canadian skies early in the morning of March 3, 2026.

Mark your calendars and set those alarms, because you won't want to miss this incredible astronomical event. On the morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the Full Moon will embark on a journey directly through the Earth's deepest shadow. This alignment is so precise that for up to an hour or even more, depending on your location, the Moon will transform from its usual silvery hue to a stunning, dusky red. This dramatic color change is a result of all the sunrises and sunsets happening around the globe at that moment, their light filtering through Earth's atmosphere and casting a reddish glow onto the lunar surface.

But here's where it gets fascinating: Unlike meteor showers, which appear at roughly the same time of night across different locations due to Earth's rotation, a lunar eclipse happens at a specific moment in time for everyone. This means you'll need to adjust the viewing time based on your local timezone. For those in Atlantic Canada, the show will begin before dawn, just as the Moon is preparing to set. As you travel westward across the country, the eclipse will technically start earlier by the clock. However, the further west you are, the higher the Moon will be in the sky when the eclipse begins, offering a potentially longer viewing window.

And this is the part most people miss: While everyone from Quebec to British Columbia can expect to witness at least the beginning of the 'Blood Moon' totality before the Moon dips below the horizon, Atlantic Canada might only catch the initial, fainter stages of the eclipse. This graphical representation shows how much of the eclipse each location will see, based on the timing of moonset.

What's in a Name? The Mystery of the 'Blood Worm Moon'

Don't let the name alarm you; there are no actual blood worms involved! The 'Blood Worm Moon' is a charming combination of two older, descriptive names. 'Worm Moon' is the traditional moniker for the first Full Moon of March, given by Indigenous peoples of the northeastern U.S. and Great Lakes region. They observed that during this time, beetle larvae would start to emerge from their winter slumber, hence the name. 'Blood Moon,' on the other hand, is a well-known term for a total lunar eclipse, a direct reference to the captivating red color the Moon takes on as it passes through Earth's shadow.

Will the Skies Cooperate?

As with any outdoor celestial event, the ultimate viewing experience hinges on the weather. While it's still a good month and a half away, historical data suggests that early March in Canada isn't always known for its crystal-clear skies, with cloudy or overcast conditions occurring between 50 and 70 percent of the time. If Mother Nature doesn't cooperate, all is not lost! The internet offers a fantastic alternative, with many observatories and astronomy groups providing live streams of these events. Keep an eye out for potential streams from places like the Griffith Observatory, which is known for its excellent eclipse coverage.

