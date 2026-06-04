Upcoming A12 Closures for Sizewell C Construction: What You Need to Know (2026)

Get ready for some major traffic disruptions on the A12 and nearby roads in the upcoming weeks! The construction of Sizewell C is about to cause some serious road closures, and we're here to break it down for you.

But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, potentially disruptive for commuters. There will be a series of closures on the A12, with some lasting overnight and others being permanent. These closures are all in the name of progress, as Sizewell C continues to develop its infrastructure.

Let's dive into the details and explore the impact on your daily commute.

A12 Closures:

A12 South of Friday Street: Mark your calendars! From Friday, January 9th, to Monday, January 12th, the A12 will be closed south of Friday Street for a full weekend. This closure is necessary to continue work on the new roundabout being constructed at the A12 and Friday Street junction, where the two village bypass is taking shape. The diversion route during this closure will be A12, A146, A143, A140, and A14. A12 Yoxford: Sizewell C is set to close the A12 Yoxford, south of the B1122, at night from Monday, January 12th, to Thursday, January 15th. The reason? To install a brand new pedestrian crossing on the road. The diversion route will be B1122, B1069, A1094, and A12. A12 Darsham: Get ready for some overnight work! The A12 will be closed at Darsham from Monday, January 19th, to Friday, January 23rd. This closure is for resurfacing works on the park and ride roundabout. The diversion route will be A12, A146, A143, A140, and A14. A12 North of Friday Street: For three weeks, starting Monday, January 26th, and ending Friday, February 13th, the A12 will be closed at night on weekdays. This closure is for utility diversion works. The diversion route will utilize the A12, B1116, A1120, and back to the A12.

In addition to these closures, Hill Farm Road will be fully closed from Monday, January 12th, for works associated with the two village bypass. The diversion route for this closure is A12, Tinker Brook Lane, Station Road, and Langham Road.

So, there you have it! A comprehensive guide to the upcoming A12 closures. Stay tuned for more updates, and remember to plan your journeys accordingly.

And this is the part most people miss... these closures are a necessary step towards the development of Sizewell C. While they may cause temporary inconvenience, they're a small price to pay for the long-term benefits of this project.

What are your thoughts on these closures? Do you think the benefits of Sizewell C outweigh the temporary disruptions? We'd love to hear your opinions in the comments below!