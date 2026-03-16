Unveiling the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF: A Tech-Heavy Powerhouse (2026)

Introducing an Impressive Vanguard ETF with Nearly Half of Its Investments in Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet

If you’re looking to amplify your investment portfolio, then the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF might just be the ticket, given that it holds a substantial portion of its investments in some of America’s most influential growth stocks.

The ETF tracks the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, which encompasses a staggering 3,498 companies trading on various American stock exchanges. In contrast, the CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index zeroes in on the top 70% of the market capitalization found within the Total Market Index. To put this into perspective, if you were to arrange all 3,498 stocks from the largest to the smallest, the Mega Cap Growth Index would include the largest companies until it represents 70% of the overall market value.

Surprisingly, this Mega Cap Growth Index consists of only 66 stocks. Yes, you read that right—just 66 firms are responsible for 70% of the entire U.S. stock market's value! This concentration isn't shocking when you consider that Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet—America’s four largest corporations—boast an incredible combined worth of around $15.9 trillion.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is designed to mirror the performance of the CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index, successfully outperforming the broader market due to its focused investment in major tech players. Let’s delve into how this ETF can enhance your investment returns.

Significant Holdings in Leading Tech Companies

The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) has generated trillions of dollars in value since it gained traction in early 2023. Initially, companies providing data center chips and components, such as Nvidia, reaped the most benefits. However, cloud service providers and AI software developers soon joined in on this lucrative trend.

Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet are all key players in these sectors, and their remarkable performance has led them to significantly outperform the benchmark S&P 500 index in recent years:

Apple : 12.77% of the ETF portfolio

: 12.77% of the ETF portfolio Nvidia : 12.67% of the ETF portfolio

: 12.67% of the ETF portfolio Microsoft : 11.31% of the ETF portfolio

: 11.31% of the ETF portfolio Alphabet: 10.02% of the ETF portfolio

Collectively, these four tech giants hold a notable 46.7% stake in the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, profoundly impacting its overall performance.

However, they are not alone in capturing the advantages of the AI revolution. Other substantial growth stocks within the ETF include:

Broadcom , which manufactures AI chips and networking gear for data centers. As a result of soaring demand, its stock price skyrocketed by more than 500% since the beginning of 2023.

, which manufactures AI chips and networking gear for data centers. As a result of soaring demand, its stock price skyrocketed by more than 500% since the beginning of 2023. Amazon , the leader in cloud computing services, rents out data center capabilities to AI developers and has integrated AI into its e-commerce, streaming, and advertising platforms.

, the leader in cloud computing services, rents out data center capabilities to AI developers and has integrated AI into its e-commerce, streaming, and advertising platforms. Tesla , while no longer the foremost electric vehicle maker, is now focusing on dominating niches within AI, such as autonomous driving and robotics.

, while no longer the foremost electric vehicle maker, is now focusing on dominating niches within AI, such as autonomous driving and robotics. Meta Platforms, the parent company of social networks like Facebook and Instagram, is leveraging AI to enhance user engagement and boost ad revenues.

Enhancing Returns in a Diverse Portfolio

Since its inception in 2007, the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has achieved a compound annual return of 13.7%. Moreover, over the past decade, its accelerated annual return stands at an impressive 18.3%, driven by the increasing adoption of technologies like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

However, potential investors should be cautious about putting all their eggs in one basket with this ETF due to its concentrated nature. A downturn in the AI industry could lead to significant volatility. Therefore, it's wise to consider integrating this ETF into a well-rounded portfolio. By doing so, you can potentially enhance your returns while managing risks effectively.

For instance, if an investor had invested $10,000 in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ten years ago, they would have seen that amount grow to $37,727 today. Conversely, if they had allocated $5,000 to the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and another $5,000 to the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, their total would now stand at approximately $45,705.

This approach allows investors to maintain some level of diversification while still capitalizing on high-growth trends like AI.

Anthony Di Pizio does not hold any positions in the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool maintains positions in and advocates for Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. Furthermore, The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and has specific options strategies involving Microsoft.