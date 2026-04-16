Unveiling the Ultimate Luxury Villa in Crete: A Blend of History and Modern Splendor (2026)

The search for the perfect summer getaway is a never-ending quest, especially when you're craving a blend of sun, sea, culture, and luxury. And in the realm of villa rentals, few places can rival the allure of Villa Hislop in Crete, Greece. This ten-bedroom, 20-guest accommodation is a testament to the idea that sometimes, the best experiences are found in the most unexpected places.

A Villa Like No Other

Let's start with the obvious: the sheer scale of this villa is impressive. With ten bedrooms and the ability to accommodate up to 20 guests, it's a haven for large families or groups of friends. But it's not just about the numbers; every detail has been meticulously considered. From an office space to a home cinema, two fully equipped kitchens, and a play area for the little ones, this place has it all. The outdoor kitchen, in particular, stands out as a unique feature, offering the perfect setting for a Greek cooking class or an al fresco dining experience under the stars.

Wellness and Relaxation

Villa Hislop is a member of Oliver's Travels Wellness Collection, which means it's tailored for those seeking a holistic approach to vacationing. The villa boasts an array of wellness facilities, including masseuses and yoga instructors, ensuring that your physical and mental well-being is a top priority. Imagine waking up to stunning ocean views and then indulging in a relaxing massage or a yoga session right at the villa. It's the ultimate in-house spa experience.

A View to Die For

Now, let's talk about the star of the show: the view. The villa is strategically designed to maximize the breathtaking panorama of the bay, with the island of Spinalonga in the distance. This is no ordinary view; it's a historical and cultural landmark that has inspired Victoria Hislop's bestselling novel, 'The Island'. As you gaze upon the blue sea and the changing hues of Spinalonga from sunrise to sunset, you can't help but feel a sense of tranquility and awe.

Spinalonga has a fascinating history. Once a Venetian fortress and a strategic military location, it became a mandatory isolation site for leprosy patients in 1903. The arrival of 251 lepers marked a dark chapter in the island's history, as patients were forced to leave their lives behind, creating a stark contrast between the trapped island residents and the mainland, where life continued as normal. The colony closed in 1957, and the island lay abandoned until its restoration in the early 2000s, allowing visitors to explore its historical ruins and gain a unique perspective on this tragic period.

Exploring the Surroundings

While the villa itself is a destination in itself, the area surrounding Villa Hislop offers a plethora of activities. Visitors can explore the sea by hiring a catamaran, waterskiing, or sailing. The nearby town of Plaka is a foodie's paradise, serving up delicious Greek seafood and salads. And for those seeking a more secluded experience, there's a secret beach accessible directly from the villa. Additionally, the Palace of Knossos, Zeus Cave, and the town of Elounda are all within reach, providing a rich cultural and historical experience.

A Summer to Remember

With weekly rates starting from £8,765, Villa Hislop is an investment in unforgettable memories. It's not just a place to stay; it's an experience that blends history, luxury, and the beauty of the Cretan coastline. So, if you're planning your summer getaway, consider this Greek villa as your ultimate destination. It promises to be a trip that will leave you with stories to tell for years to come.