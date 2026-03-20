Bold takeaway: 2025’s top midday news/talk shows in major markets prove consistency matters as much as crowd appeal, and this list captures the year’s most trusted voices across a wide map of stations. But here’s where it gets controversial: does a high-profile market name guarantee quality, or do smaller markets quietly outperform the giants in reader/listener engagement? Let’s unpack what Barrett Media’s Top 20 Midday Shows of 2025 really tells us, in clear terms suitable for beginners and seasoned listeners alike.

Overview

- Barrett Media presents its Top 20 Major Market Midday News/Talk shows for 2025, based on feedback from a broad voting panel of industry insiders. Barrett Media itself does not vote; the company coordinates the process, compiles votes, and shares the results.

- The rankings reflect 2025 performance and do not factor 2026 changes in voting. Voters contribute photos and logos to simplify the presentation, though participation in image submission varies.

- The executive panel includes forty program directors and corporate executives from major radio companies (Audacy, iHeart, Cumulus, Cox, Townsquare, Hubbard, Bonneville, Radio One, Nexstar, Zimmer, Connoisseur, Salem, Premiere, Fox News Radio) as well as independents. The aim is to reflect diverse geographic perspectives and avoid bias toward a single company.

- Evaluation criteria used by voters include ear appeal (the “ear test”), originality, cross-platform impact, ratings success, national clearance, and industry buzz. Voters come from different cities, work for different outfits, and may prioritize factors differently. It isn’t a perfect system, but it’s designed to surface the industry’s strongest midday programs.

- A total of 37 shows appeared on ballots for the Major Market News/Talk Radio Midday category.

Winner and notable results

- winner: Mark Simone of 710 WOR in New York claimed the top spot for the second consecutive year. Congratulations to Mark, Tom Cuddy, and the 710 WORC team on well-deserved recognition.

- Key runner-up dynamics: Simone earned a notable 31-point edge over KFI’s John Kobylt, yet both earned four first-place votes, tying for the most first-place votes in the category.

- Other placements: Spots 21–25 featured Jackie Page, Chris & Joe, KCBS Midday News, Dawn Stensland, and Jake Skorheim & Spike O’Neill.

- Closest finish: 6th place was decided by a narrow margin, with John Williams finishing two points ahead of Greg Kelly.

- Voting breadth: Of the 37 shows on ballots, nine received at least one first-place vote.

How to interpret the list

- The Top 20 reflects a snapshot of 2025’s midday radio landscape, emphasizing programs that consistently attracted listener interest, robust ratings, cross-platform presence, and industry buzz.

- This list is not just about one city or one network; it’s designed to aggregate a national view from a wide roster of voters, balancing strong market presence with broader industry impact.

- The emphasis on multi-platform presence reminds us that today’s midday shows often extend beyond the radio dial into digital, social, and on-demand formats.

How to follow the results and future releases

- Barrett Media plans a sequence of follow-up Top 20 lists across related categories, with daily content provided on its site and social channels.

- To keep up with future results and related analyses, you can explore Barrett Media’s website, subscribe to their newsletters, and follow their profiles on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram. A full schedule of upcoming releases is listed on their site.

- After the Top 20 series concludes in March, a comprehensive video discussing the entire process will be posted on Barrett Media’s YouTube channel. Subscribe to be notified when it goes live.

Notes about the process and context

- The results reflect 2025 performance rather than any 2026 changes, meaning they measure what happened in 2025, not predictions for 2026.

- Voters were asked to provide photos and logos to streamline presentation; not all provided images, which occasionally requires editorial work to display programs consistently.

- The executive panel is large and diverse, drawing from major networks and independent outfits to capture a broad industry snapshot and to avoid undue favoritism toward any single company.

- The voting criteria emphasize listener appeal and industry impact, recognizing that voters’ tastes and priorities vary by city and corporate affiliation.

- The list acknowledges that a large pool of shows submitted ballots, with nine receiving first-place recognition, indicating a healthy range of strong contenders.

Additional notes and future schedules

- The Barrett Media Top 20 remains part of a broader, ongoing series that will continue to cover major/mid-market categories across News, Talk, and related formats in the coming days.

- To stay updated on upcoming installments (including Afternoon Shows, Program Directors, Major/Mid Market stations, News Media Digital shows, and News Television), keep an eye on Barrett Media’s releases and social channels.

About Barrett Media

- Barrett Media publishes daily coverage of music, news, and sports media industries. The organization provides consulting services and industry analysis for major brands and acts as a hub for media professionals through BarrettMedia.com. Jason Barrett serves as Founder and CEO, bringing prior experience in programming notable stations and shows to the organization.

Controversy and invitation for discussion

- Is a large, multi-company panel the best way to reflect the true quality of midday radio, or could it dilute standout programs that perform exceptionally well in smaller markets? Additionally, do we overemphasize cross-platform presence at the expense of pure on-air competence? Share your take: do these Top 20 results align with your listening experience, or would you adjust the rankings based on different criteria? Consider the impact of market size, host chemistry, and show format when weighing what counts as “the best.”

Follow-up question

- Would you like this rewritten version to lean more toward a concise summary, or would you prefer a deeper, sectioned breakdown with mini-profiles of the top 5 shows and their distinctive strengths? Also, would you prefer a more formal or a more casual tone?