Unveiling the Snow-White Alpina x Label Noir Collaboration: A Wintery Watch Wonder (2026)

The Snow-White Alpina x Label Noir Alpiner Manufacture Date Special Edition

In the world of rugged outdoor watches, Alpina has made a name for itself with timepieces designed for adventure enthusiasts. However, their latest release, the Alpiner Manufacture Date, takes a different approach, showcasing a collaboration with Geneva’s renowned customization expert, Label Noir. This stunning watch features a snow-white dial and an innovative hammered case—something previously unseen from Alpina—while also celebrating a return to their manufacture calibre roots with a limited edition of just 130 pieces.

Label Noir, established in 2011 in Geneva, is highly regarded in the luxury watch scene for its exceptional customization services. They specialize in transforming watches using cutting-edge materials and unique treatments. Their work often includes redesigning cases and dials, and even modifying movements, such as their notable work on the Rolex Tourbillon. True to its name, Label Noir typically gravitates toward dark, monochromatic designs, but their vision for the Alpiner is a refreshing twist that embodies a wintry aesthetic.

While introducing new dial colors and textures has become a somewhat mundane practice in the watch industry, Alpina and Label Noir have stepped up the game. They have not only crafted an eye-catching grained white dial but also enhanced the visual appeal of the stainless steel case. This special edition diverges from the bulkier, cushion-shaped cases typically found in the Alpiner line. Instead, it boasts a more elegant 41.5mm round stainless steel case that is 13mm thick, featuring a modest water resistance of 50 meters.

To mimic the look of snow-laden granite, the stainless steel bezel and lugs are artistically hammered. The delicate sparkle of this case treatment draws comparisons to the gold hammering technique by Florentine jewelry designer Carolina Bucci, which has been utilized by Audemars Piguet in several Royal Oak pieces.

The pristine white dial, in contrast to the more mineral grey of the steel case, evokes the appearance of freshly fallen snow with its irregular grain. It features a railway track around the edges with light-grey lacquered markers at five-minute intervals and rectangular indicators at the quarter hours. The watch's white-lacquered hands incorporate blue-emitting Super-LumiNova for easy readability. Additionally, there is a pointer date display at six o’clock, marked by a white hand that matches the central seconds hand and its openworked triangular counterweight. The number 31 on the date display is finished in grey lacquer, indicative of in-house calibres with a solid 72-hour power reserve. The dial is protected by a glassbox sapphire crystal, ensuring durability and clarity.

At the heart of this new watch lies the AL-706 manufacture movement. Developed by its sister brand, Frederique Constant, this caliber is also featured in the FC Classic Moonphase Date Manufacture model. Notably, it comes equipped with a large barrel that offers an impressive 72-hour power reserve, the longest currently available in any Alpina model. Watch enthusiasts can admire this intricate movement through the caseback.

Maintaining the all-white theme, the watch comes with a white technical nylon strap that has a satin finish and features a practical folding buckle. Limited to just 130 pieces, the Alpina x Label Noir is priced at EUR 3,695. For those interested in exploring more about this limited edition timepiece, further details can be found at alpinawatches.com.

Technical specifications – Alpina x Label Noir Alpiner Manufacture Date Special Edition

Case: 41.5mm diameter x 13mm thickness - 3-part stainless steel case with hammered bezel and lugs - glassbox sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment over the dial, mineral glass on caseback - 50m water-resistance.

Dial: White dial with a grained texture - peripheral track featuring circular grey indices and rectangles at the quarters - white lacquered hands - hour and minute hands with blue-emission Super-LumiNova - pointer date at 6 o'clock.

Movement: AL-706 calibre - in-house automatic movement by Frederique Constant (FC-716) - 28,800 vibrations per hour - 26 jewels - 72-hour power reserve - hours, minutes, central seconds, date displayed by hand.

Strap: White textile strap with leather loops and a folding buckle.

Reference: AL-706W4E6

Availability: Limited edition of 130 pieces.

Price: EUR 3,695.