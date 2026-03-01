A Galaxy S26 Plus smartphone has been spotted for sale online, a week before its official release. The device, which features Samsung's rumored redesign, was listed for an eye-watering $1,650. This early appearance raises questions about the authenticity of the listing and the potential for pre-release sales. The Galaxy S26 series is set to be unveiled on February 25th, with Samsung confirming new smartphones and wearables are on the horizon. However, recent leaks suggest Samsung is preparing not just three Galaxy S26 smartphones but also two Galaxy Buds 4 series earbuds. The early appearance of the S26 Plus may indicate a test unit or a pre-release sale, as the color shown is expected to be available in retail units as 'Black'. This finish has a greyer hue than the Blueback version of the Galaxy S25 Plus and is closer to the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is currently priced at $527 on Amazon. The listing's authenticity and the potential for early sales highlight the excitement and anticipation surrounding the Galaxy S26 series, even before its official launch.
Unveiling the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: A Sneak Peek Before Official Release (2026)
