Unveiling the Raw Power of Elvis: Baz Luhrmann's EPIC: Elvis Presley In Concert (2026)

Get ready to witness the raw, unfiltered power of the King of Rock and Roll! Baz Luhrmann's EPIC: Elvis Presley In Concert is an extraordinary journey, bringing Elvis back to life on the big screen like never before.

Luhrmann, known for his immersive storytelling, has crafted a unique theatrical experience. It's not your typical documentary; it's an intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Elvis' world, revealing aspects of his talent and personality that few have seen.

The Discovery

Imagine a treasure hunt, but instead of gold, you find a treasure trove of rare Elvis footage! Luhrmann describes the moment he stumbled upon boxes of original negatives as an adventure. Among the disarray, he discovered gems: footage from Elvis' legendary 1970 Las Vegas shows, intimate 8mm recordings, and even a never-before-seen clip of Elvis in a golden jacket, captured by a tour member's wife.

A New Approach

Luhrmann and his editor, Jono O'Redmond, faced a challenge: how to present this treasure trove? They decided to let Elvis tell his own story. Instead of modern commentary, EPIC features a rare 45-minute audio recording where Elvis reflects on his life with an unprecedented level of openness.

The Technical Marvel

The technical process was daunting. Much of the film existed as silent negatives, and the original sound had to be tracked down separately. Luhrmann's team scoured collections and private archives, sometimes in unexpected places, to synchronize Elvis' voice, the band, and the orchestra. It took nearly two years to restore the audio, enhancing Elvis' vocals and the live instrumentation without losing the raw energy of a live performance.

The Immersive Experience

To achieve the immersive sound, Luhrmann collaborated with Peter Jackson's restoration team, known for their work on The Beatles: Get Back. Their technology isolated and enhanced Elvis' vocals, creating a concert film that captures his complete performance. Luhrmann highlights Elvis' unique stage presence, his ability to conduct with his entire body, improvising and driving the energy forward.

Beyond the Spectacle

Luhrmann was surprised by Elvis' humour and gentleness, which the film reveals. Elvis' empathy and vulnerability, shaped by his upbringing and personal losses, are on full display. Luhrmann sees Elvis as a person who tried to put others at ease, whether it was musicians, fans, or even a young Whitney Houston visiting rehearsals.

A Global Legacy

EPIC also addresses a historical absence. Despite his global fame, Elvis never toured outside North America. Luhrmann aims to give audiences worldwide the concert experience Elvis desired. By screening the film in cinemas, he believes he's honoring Elvis' legacy on a grand scale.

A Personal Journey

For Luhrmann, this project is deeply personal. Growing up in a small Australian town, cinema was a precious escape. He sees presenting Elvis on the big screen as a sacred responsibility, honoring the artist's spirit and the audience's time.

The Impact

EPIC is a powerful companion to the 2022 film Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks. While Elvis dramatized history, EPIC strips it back, letting Elvis sing, speak, and connect directly with fans. It's a rare opportunity to see the living force behind the myth, the man who captivated generations.

And this is the part most people miss... Luhrmann's dedication to preserving Elvis' legacy goes beyond the film. He believes in sharing Elvis' story with the world, ensuring his impact is felt for generations to come. So, are you ready to experience the King's power for yourself? EPIC: Elvis Presley In Concert is a must-see for fans and music lovers alike!