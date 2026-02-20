Unveiling the Myth: A Review of 'Beautiful Little Fool' at Southwark Playhouse (2026)

Imagine a love story so dazzling, so tragic, it becomes the stuff of legend. That’s the tale of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, a couple whose lives were as glittering and fragile as the Jazz Age they embodied. Now, picture this story brought to life on stage—but with a twist. Beautiful Little Fool, currently playing at Southwark Playhouse Borough in London, promises to dive deep into their world, but does it truly uncover the layers of their literary mythology? Or does it merely skim the surface like a fleeting glance at a 'gaudy chocolate box'?

Directed by a talented ensemble featuring Lauren Ward, Hannah Corneau, David Hunter, Amy Parker, and David Austin-Barnes, this new musical aims to capture the essence of the Fitzgeralds' tumultuous relationship. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the production sparkles with ambition, it often feels more like a superficial tribute than a profound exploration. The glitz and glamour are there, but the raw, aching complexity of their lives? That’s where it falters.

And this is the part most people miss: the Fitzgeralds weren’t just icons of the Roaring Twenties; they were flawed, fragile humans grappling with fame, mental health, and the pressures of genius. Does Beautiful Little Fool honor that? Or does it fall into the trap of romanticizing their tragedy? It’s a question worth asking—and one that divides audiences and critics alike.

For theatre enthusiasts, this production is a must-see, if only to witness the stunning performances and lavish staging. But for those craving a deeper dive into the Fitzgeralds' legacy, it might leave you wanting more. Is it enough to celebrate their story, or should we demand more from our art?

If you’re serious about theatre, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss. Join over 100,000 theatremakers who rely on The Stage for trusted news, reviews, and insights. Sign in or create a free account to read 5 articles, or subscribe from just £7.99 for unlimited access to award-winning journalism, 1,000+ reviews, breaking news, and exclusive discounts. Or, try a subscription for just 99p and be part of the discussion. Because when it comes to the Fitzgeralds—and this production—there’s always more beneath the surface. What’s your take? Does Beautiful Little Fool do justice to their story, or does it fall short? Let’s debate in the comments!