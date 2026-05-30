Unveiling the Magic of Los Burritos Juárez: A NYC Foodie's Paradise (2026)

Prepare to Rethink Everything You Thought You Knew About Burritos!

New York City's culinary landscape just got a whole lot more interesting with the arrival of Los Burritos Juárez, a pop-up sensation that has now found a cozy permanent spot in Fort Greene. Helmed by former Oxomoco chef Alan Delgado, this eatery is making waves by serving a focused menu of burritos and quesadillas, all priced at an accessible $11 or less. But here's the twist that sets them apart: no rice in sight!

The true star of the show at Los Burritos Juárez is their commitment to Juárez-style tortillas. These aren't your everyday wraps; they're thick, gloriously lard-infused flour tortillas, hand-rolled to order. Trust me, the tortilla itself is so memorable, you'll be dreaming about it long after your meal.

What's Worth Ordering?

The Frijoles con Queso Burrito: Forget your typical bean and cheese. This version is a revelation, boasting a filling that's incredibly rich and velvety. The Chihuahua cheese adds a delightful sharpness, reminiscent of good cheddar.

Forget your typical bean and cheese. This version is a revelation, boasting a filling that's incredibly rich and velvety. The Chihuahua cheese adds a delightful sharpness, reminiscent of good cheddar. The Chicharron en Salsa Verde Burrito: If you can only pick one, make it this one! The magic happens when you eat it immediately. The fried pork rinds retain a satisfying crispiness against the piping hot burrito, while the zesty salsa verde cuts through the richness of the pork. But here's where it gets controversial: some might find the immediate consumption essential for the perfect texture, while others might prefer the flavors to meld a bit longer. What's your take?

If you can only pick one, make it this one! The magic happens when you eat it immediately. The fried pork rinds retain a satisfying crispiness against the piping hot burrito, while the zesty salsa verde cuts through the richness of the pork. some might find the immediate consumption essential for the perfect texture, while others might prefer the flavors to meld a bit longer. What's your take? The Verde Burrito: A hearty and satisfying option, this burrito features tender brisket braised in salsa verde, complemented by tender potatoes. It's a comforting choice that packs a flavorful punch.

Heads Up Before You Go!

I dropped by on a Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. and discovered that many popular items, including all breakfast options, had already sold out. The menu is intentionally concise, featuring only four types of burritos and a cheese quesadilla. A word to the wise: these burritos are on the more petite side. If you're feeling particularly hungry, you might want to consider ordering two to satisfy your cravings.

The Best Seat in the House?

For a truly immersive experience, snag a spot at the counter. You'll get a front-row seat to watch the incredibly efficient team craft these delicious burritos. They move like well-oiled machines, but on busy days, be prepared for a wait of about 20 to 30 minutes for your order.

An Insider's Secret Tip

Honestly, the tortillas are the main event. Don't leave without grabbing a few to take home! You'll be so glad you did when you're enjoying them the next day with your own breakfast creations. (And yes, they now offer breakfast burritos starting at 10 a.m.!) For those who prefer it, vegetarian tortillas without lard are also available.

Now, over to you: Are you team "eat it immediately" for the chicharron burrito, or do you let the flavors mingle? Let us know in the comments below!