Unveiling the LEGO Icons Project Hail Mary Set: A Sci-Fi Fan's Dream! (2026)

Get ready to blast off into the world of LEGO and sci-fi with a reveal that’s as exciting as it is unexpected: LEGO has just announced a brand-new Icons set inspired by the upcoming movie Project Hail Mary (11389), and it’s a must-have for fans of both bricks and interstellar adventures. But here’s where it gets controversial—is this set a tribute to the film’s potential blockbuster status, or a risky bet on a niche audience? Either way, it’s launching on March 1, and you can pre-order it today directly from LEGO’s official site. With 830 pieces and a price tag of $99.99, this isn’t just a toy—it’s a detailed microscale masterpiece that brings the iconic Hail Mary spacecraft to life. And this is the part most people miss: it includes the very first LEGO minifigure of Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, alongside a brick-built figure of Rocky, making it a collector’s dream.

Designed for adults, this LEGO Icons set invites you to embark on a creative journey through cinematic science fiction. As you assemble the Hail Mary, you’ll marvel at the intricate details that capture the essence of the interstellar spacecraft. Turn the crank to simulate the crew module’s orbit, mimicking the centrifugal gravity system from the movie—a feature that’s as functional as it is fascinating. Once complete, this model becomes a striking centerpiece for any home or office, perfect for sci-fi enthusiasts or as a thoughtful gift for birthdays or holidays.

But let’s dive deeper: is LEGO tapping into a growing trend of adult collectors, or are they overestimating the crossover appeal of a sci-fi film? The inclusion of Ryan Gosling’s minifigure certainly adds star power, but will it be enough to justify the price for casual builders? And what about the LEGO Builder app, which promises to enhance the experience with 3D rotations and step-by-step instructions—is it a game-changer or just a gimmick?

Now, here’s the burning question: Does this set deserve a spot on your shelf, or is it a pass? Let us know in the comments—are you excited to build the Hail Mary, or do you think LEGO should stick to more mainstream themes? The debate is open, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts!