Unveiling the Faces of Britain's Photography Awards: A Look at the Winners (2026)

The story behind these award-winning portraits will leave you in awe! But who are the fascinating subjects that grace these photographs?

A captivating portrait of a Worcestershire code-breaking hero, Charlotte 'Betty' Webb, has been selected as one of the winners in the prestigious Portrait of Britain Awards. This competition, organized by the renowned British Journal of Photography, showcases the best of British portraiture. The photographer, Karsten Thomaehlen, immortalized Betty's legacy before her passing at 101 years old in 2025, capturing her remarkable life story.

Betty's portrait is just one of 100 chosen images that will be exhibited on outdoor screens nationwide, offering a glimpse into the lives of extraordinary individuals. But here's where it gets intriguing: the competition's winners also include a captivating image of factory worker Lisa, taken by Lloyd Wright. Her timeless presence in an old factory, donning a traditional machinist jacket, is a powerful statement of resilience and pride in her work.

Another winner, Anupama Gamanagari, shares a deeply personal story through her portrait of her mother, a 77-year-old migrant who has gracefully carried the weight of her journey for over two decades. The photograph, taken during a walk in the Staffordshire countryside, captures the essence of memory, resilience, and a sense of belonging.

John Boaz, a Worcestershire photographer, also made the cut with his portrait of Western rider and model Benjamin, showcasing the diverse faces of Christianity in Britain. These photographs, along with 100 other winning entries, will be displayed on digital screens across the country, bringing these powerful stories to life.

And this is the part most people miss: the Portrait of Britain Awards is not just about celebrating photography; it's about telling the stories of the people who make up this diverse nation. It's about capturing the essence of Britain through the faces and lives of its people. These photographs are more than just images; they are windows into the souls of the subjects, inviting us to reflect on our shared humanity.

What do these portraits say about the people and places they represent? Do they challenge or reinforce stereotypes? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's explore the power of photography to tell stories and spark meaningful conversations.