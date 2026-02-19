Unveiling the Creatures of Lorwyn Eclipsed: A Deep Dive into Magic's New Set (2026)

Ready to dive into the bizarre and beautiful world of Magic: The Gathering's new Lorwyn Eclipsed set? But be warned: some of these cards are going to cost you! Don't let that scare you away, though. If you're itching to craft a tribal deck or just curious about the fantastical creatures roaming Lorwyn Eclipsed, you've landed in the right place.

Below, we're spotlighting some of our absolute favorite cards from this set, showcasing everything from mischievous Goblins to towering Giants, wise Treefolk to volatile Elementals, and so much more. Planning to build a deck around any of these incredible creatures? We want to hear about it! Share your deck ideas and strategies in the comments section below.

Lorwyn Eclipsed Bestiary: A Deep Dive into Creature Types

Kithkin

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Champion of the Clachan

Wizards of the Coast made it clear they wanted to honor the essence of the original Lorwyn creature types. And this is the part most people miss: they also focused on ensuring that the Limited environment encourages synergistic gameplay between creatures. In other words, they wanted to make sure these creatures played well together, right out of the box.

Kithkin are masters of the green-white color combination, excelling at a 'go wide' strategy – flooding the battlefield with numerous creatures. While they might seem cute and cuddly at first glance, don't underestimate them! Champion of the Clachan proves they're capable of taming even the mightiest beasts. This card is a 4/5 creature with Flash, meaning you can cast it at instant speed, and it buffs your other Kithkin with a +1/+1 bonus. Think of it as a mini-anthem for your Kithkin army!

Merfolk

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Sygg, Wanderbrine Shield/Sygg, Wanderwine Wisdom

Merfolk thrive in the white-blue color pairing. They embody blue's knack for cunning and trickery, combined with white's ability to bolster their allies with a cascade of counters. Imagine a slippery, ever-evolving network of boosted creatures!

Our top pick is Sygg, Wanderbrine Shield. This 2/2 creature boasts the invaluable ability to be unblockable, making it a consistent source of damage. But here's where it gets controversial... Sygg can transform into Sygg, Wanderwine Wisdom, offering protection for one of your cards. And when he transforms, he ingeniously converts damage into potent card advantage. Is this transformation worth it? That's the question every Merfolk player must ask themselves.

Elves

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Selfless Safewright

As is often the tradition, Elves predominantly reside within the realm of Green. However, don't overlook their presence in Black, where they wield powerful mill and graveyard synergies, exemplified by cards like Dawnhand Eulogist and Gloom Ripper. These darker elves can quickly fill your graveyard, setting you up for explosive plays later on.

We're huge fans of Selfless Safewright. This five-mana 4/2 Elf Warrior creature comes with Flash and Convoke. Convoke allows you to tap your creatures to help pay for the spell, so you can potentially cast it for less mana! More importantly, it grants creatures of a chosen type hexproof and indestructible until the end of the turn. Talk about a lifesaver! It’s perfect for protecting your key creatures from removal spells or devastating attacks.

Goblins

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Hexing Squelcher

Goblins and Red are a match made in Magic heaven. The mischievousness and raw power go hand-in-hand. Hexing Squelcher is our top Goblin pick. This uncounterable 2/2 creature for just two mana has Ward (2 life) and prevents your other spells from being countered while also granting them Ward (2 life). Think of it as a tiny, annoying bodyguard for your entire strategy.

On a side note, Auntie Ool is already gaining significant popularity, especially after her appearance in the Blight Curse preconstructed deck.

Elementals

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Moonshadow

Elementals, just like their preconstructed deck, span all five colors of mana. This allows for incredible diversity in deck building. The set also features some heavy hitters, such as Avenger of Zendikar and Muldrotha, the Gravetide. These cards can turn the tide of battle in an instant.

Our pick for the best elemental is Moonshadow. This 7/7 card only costs one mana, but there's a catch. You don't unlock its full potential until cards start hitting the graveyard and you remove its -1/-1 counters. It’s a slow burn, but the payoff is huge. A one-mana 7/7? Yes, please!

Faeries

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Bitterbloom Bearer

Just as mischievous as they were in Wilds of Eldraine, Faeries primarily exist across the blue and black colors. They are masters of control, disruption, and evasion.

For our favorite Faerie, we've chosen Bitterbloom Bearer. It's a low-cost flying card with flash, allowing you to surprise your opponent. The unique ability turns your life total into small Faerie creature tokens. It's a risky move, but it can quickly overwhelm your opponent with a swarm of flying threats.

Giants

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Burdened Stoneback

While the Giant category doesn't boast a massive number of cards in this set, it does include reprints of powerful staples like Grave Titan. These reprints ensure that Giants remain a relevant force in Magic.

Burdened Stoneback, similar to Moonshadow, enters the battlefield with counters. However, these counters can be strategically removed using a mana ability, granting other creatures indestructible status. It's a versatile card that can protect your valuable creatures at a crucial moment.

Treefolk

Lorwyn Eclipsed (ECL)

Ferrafor, Young Yew

Again, the Treefolk ranks aren't overflowing, but there are still some excellent options, like Blighted Blackthorn and Sinister Gnarlbark. These cards offer a blend of defensive resilience and offensive power.

However, it's Ferrafor, Young Yew who claims our top spot for Treefolk. This 4/7 Treefolk Druid has the ability to double counters with its tapped ability, and it spawns a bunch of Saproling creature tokens upon entering the battlefield. It's a two-for-one deal that provides both immediate board presence and long-term growth potential.

So, which of these creatures will you be adding to your deck? Do you agree with our choices, or do you have other favorites from Lorwyn Eclipsed? Let us know in the comments below! We're eager to hear your thoughts and strategies. And remember, the beauty of Magic is that there's always room for debate and differing opinions. What do you think of Wizards of the Coast's goal to emphasize synergy? Did they succeed?