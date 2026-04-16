Unveiling the Charm of Funny Bar: A Design Studio's Masterful Transformation (2026)

Imagine walking into a bar where every corner tells a story, every detail sparks curiosity, and the vibe is as eclectic as the crowd. That’s exactly what Safwat by Safwat has achieved at Funny Bar in New York’s Lower East Side—a space that masterfully blends humor, clarity, and restraint into a design that’s both playful and polished. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a bar truly cater to a hip, jazz-loving crowd while retaining elements of its mainstream past? Safwat Riad, the studio’s founder, says yes—and the result is nothing short of captivating.

Working alongside New York entertainment moguls Tom Moore and the late Billy Jones, Safwat by Safwat transformed a once-mainstream bar into a multi-faceted gem that doubles as a jazz lounge, bar, and restaurant. Instead of erasing the space’s history, Riad embraced it, using the original layout as a creative constraint. The sunken lounge and booths? They stayed. But here’s the twist: Riad added C-shaped seating by the entrance, a stage that bridges the bar and lounge, and architectural upgrades like colorful columns and glass brick dividers. And this is the part most people miss: the design isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about creating a sequence of connected moments, each with its own identity, yet unified by a coherent narrative.

The space is a study in contrasts. Simple dining areas with white tablecloths and exposed wood ceilings sit alongside postmodern columns that scream faux playful. The bathrooms? Each one is a nod to a different sport—one tennis-inspired, the other basketball-themed. It’s this balance of humor, clarity, and restraint that Riad calls the project’s recurring theme. But here’s the question: does it work? Critics and patrons alike seem to think so, with Funny Bar becoming a Downtown hotspot known for its jazz nights and steak frites menu.

The crowd is as diverse as the design, ranging from Wall Street professionals to fashion creatives and musicians. Walk in at any hour, and you’ll find something unexpected—couples doodling with crayons, backgammon games in full swing, or a pianist jamming on stage. But here’s where it gets controversial: in a city where bars and restaurants open and close like clockwork, can a space like Funny Bar maintain its relevance? Riad believes it’s all about flexibility and collaboration, drawing inspiration from Italian postmodernism while prioritizing the client’s vision.

Funny Bar isn’t just a bar—it’s a living, breathing experience. And in a city as fast-paced as New York, that’s no small feat. So, here’s the question for you: does design have the power to transform not just spaces, but experiences? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears.