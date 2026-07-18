Unveiling the Adidas F50 Adizero 2014 Remake: A Sneak Peek at the Orange Battle Pack (2026)

Leaked: Adidas F50 Adizero 2014 Remake Boots: A Fresh Take on a Classic

Adidas is set to release a remake of the iconic F50 Adizero boots from 2014, as revealed by Cavan Sullivan on Instagram. This isn't just a simple repaint; it's a fresh, all-new colorway that's sure to turn heads on the pitch.

The design takes inspiration from the legendary 'Battle Pack' pattern, which defined Adidas' look during the 2014 World Cup. But this time, it's given a modern twist with a bold, striking color scheme.

The boots feature a vibrant orange base, with red arrow graphics and black detailing. This unique color combination was never released during the original 2014-2015 run, making it a fresh and exciting addition to the F50 Adizero lineup.

Despite the modern updates, the remake stays true to the original design. It retains the classic synthetic upper and the iconic independent tongue construction that speedsters loved. But the real game-changer is under the boot.

Adidas has swapped the old chassis for the current F50 soleplate, ensuring modern traction and stability without sacrificing the retro feel. This means you'll be match-ready for today's game while still paying homage to the past.

The Adidas F50 Adizero 'Orange Battle Pack' remake boots are expected to be released soon. Are you a fan of this new colorway? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Key Features:

- Vibrant orange base with red arrow graphics and black detailing

- Current F50 soleplate for improved traction and stability

- Retains the original synthetic upper and tongue

- A fresh take on the iconic 'Battle Pack' pattern

**Stay tuned for the official release and let us know what you think!